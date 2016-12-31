2017 is set for boom trade

WITH tourism and property booming, Noosa is expected to share in what a bullish Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland is describing as a Christmas gift-wrapped boom economy for 2017.

And certainly Noosa Junction Association president Carol Tretheway, who operates an interior design and furniture business, is saying cheers to that and bring it on.

"2016 has been a really good year for me and 2017 is looking very positive too,” Ms Tretheway said.

"I just wonder if people have more confidence now just generally.

"Noosa seems busier now after a bit of a slump and it seems to becoming more consistent.”

She said the last monthly Noosa Junction Twilight Friday markets went really well with a great attendance despite many other events happening.

"You notice it driving around the suburbs - a for sale sign goes up and then a couple of weeks later they're sold.

"We've had reps coming in this year saying they've had a great year and that 2017 is looking really good,” Ms Tretheway said.

The CCIQ's latest economic update said billion-dollar windfalls from government, lower electricity prices forecast, increased spending from shoppers and improving economic activity augured well for the year ahead.

CCIQ analyst Cameron Meiklejohn said Queensland small businesses could be forgiven for thinking all, if not some, of their Christmases were coming at once.

"A third straight quarter of increased economic activity, which has been underpinned by household consumption and private capital expenditure, is particularly encouraging and is a further sign of a transition to the post-mining boom,” he said.

"Relative to the rest of Australia, the Queensland economy is improving.

"Some of the difficulties and challenges of the past two years appear to be passing, with a return in the volume of economic activity.”

Mr Meiklejohn said retail trade figures had been a stand-out in recent months, with the sector currently recording national-leading sales growth of 4.1% across the 12 months to October 2016.

CCIQ had previously forecast a growth figure of 3.9% for Christmas sales in Queensland - tipped to reach $9.3 billion.

"While current retail figures are strong, given record low wages growth, it is still unknown how long this recent momentum will be maintained.”