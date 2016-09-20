A bid to die with dignity

MP Peter Wellington talks at the Subcontractors meeting in Nambour. Photo: Che Chapman / Sunshine Coast Daily

LOCAL support is being sought for an inquiry into introducing voluntary euthanasia in Queensland.

State Speaker and Member for Nicklin Peter Wellington acknowledged the matter was controversial but wants local backing to start the review.

"I believe there is overwhelming support for adults who are experiencing unbearable and hopeless suffering, to be able to request assistance to die,” Mr Wellington said.

"Voluntary euthanasia has been a taboo subject for too long and I believe Queenslanders should have their say on this matter,”

he said.

"It is time Queensland Parliament consulted with Queenslanders on the topic of end-of-life choices for adults,” he said.

Recent changes will give parliamentary committees the power to conduct their own enquiries.

The MP wants the enquiry to take notice of relevant reports and materials in other Australian states and territories as well as overseas jurisdictions and consider what type of legislative change may be required, including an examination of any federal laws that may impact such legislation.

Dying with Dignity Noosa supporter Robin Bristow was "thrilled” with Mr Wellington's stand.

"It's exactly what we hoped would happen,” Mr Bristow said.

And he commended the Member for Noosa Glen Elmes for also supporting voluntary euthanasia.

Mr Elmes said 79% of the Noosa voters who responded to his electorate survey late last year "overwhelmingly” supported voluntary euthanasia.

"Based on these results and my stated public position on the subject, I would support a (euthanasia) bill that had been carefully considered with stringent safeguards in place,” Mr Elmes said.

"As with all legislation, all members of parliament, including myself, will need to study the details when legislation is presented to the parliament,” Mr Elmes said.