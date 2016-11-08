A busy Noosa road fills up with new application

An artist's impression of the latest service station complex application in Noosaville.

NOOSA councillors are about to decide on a third service station on Noosa-Eumundi Rd after a planning staff recommendation to approve a Coles Express with food outlet.

The new proposal is across the road from the present service station under construction on the busy access road, but removed from the Good Shepherd Lutheran College.

Noosa Council had refused a second application to build on land beside the college because of the unacceptable impacts such a facility could have on school children.

More than 90 conditions have been recommended for the servo which would have a 100sqm convenience store and would have a maximum height of 10m.

"The convenience shop is well located on Noosa's major road network to service the convenience needs of local workers and the travelling public,” the report to go before councillors this morning said.

"The food outlet will replace the existing lunch bar and continue to service the workers of the industrial estate without negatively impacting on surrounding uses.”

The planning report has ruled out the proposed signage as it "is not proportional to the scale of the building”.

"The food outlet sign is out of character with and would not contribute positively to the streetscape and surrounding area.”

The service station would have a charge station for electric cars, bicycles and motorcycles and four covered fuel bowsers.

"The pay point, convenience shop and food outlet building are sited 6 metres from the Project Ave boundary and nearly 44 metres from Eumundi Noosa Rd.

"The site is surrounded by typical industrial uses within the Noosaville industrial area and is located approximately 100 metres south of the Walter Hay Dr roundabout and directly opposite the recently approved 7-Eleven service station and industrial complex currently under construction.”

The retail shop raises conflicts with the Noosa Plan zone, but the report said this is a "commonly expected component of a modern service station development”.

"The convenience retail role of service stations has largely replaced traditional corner stores, which have all but disappeared, and now form an important part of the retail network to meet residents' needs.

The shop would "not significantly detract from the site's overall industrial function”, and is "unlikely to have any adverse impact on Noosa's existing retail centres”.