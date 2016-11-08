31°
News

A busy Noosa road fills up with new application

Peter Gardiner | 8th Nov 2016 8:54 AM
An artist's impression of the latest service station complex application in Noosaville.
An artist's impression of the latest service station complex application in Noosaville. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOOSA councillors are about to decide on a third service station on Noosa-Eumundi Rd after a planning staff recommendation to approve a Coles Express with food outlet.

The new proposal is across the road from the present service station under construction on the busy access road, but removed from the Good Shepherd Lutheran College.

Noosa Council had refused a second application to build on land beside the college because of the unacceptable impacts such a facility could have on school children.

More than 90 conditions have been recommended for the servo which would have a 100sqm convenience store and would have a maximum height of 10m.

"The convenience shop is well located on Noosa's major road network to service the convenience needs of local workers and the travelling public,” the report to go before councillors this morning said.

"The food outlet will replace the existing lunch bar and continue to service the workers of the industrial estate without negatively impacting on surrounding uses.”

The planning report has ruled out the proposed signage as it "is not proportional to the scale of the building”.

"The food outlet sign is out of character with and would not contribute positively to the streetscape and surrounding area.”

The service station would have a charge station for electric cars, bicycles and motorcycles and four covered fuel bowsers.

"The pay point, convenience shop and food outlet building are sited 6 metres from the Project Ave boundary and nearly 44 metres from Eumundi Noosa Rd.

"The site is surrounded by typical industrial uses within the Noosaville industrial area and is located approximately 100 metres south of the Walter Hay Dr roundabout and directly opposite the recently approved 7-Eleven service station and industrial complex currently under construction.”

The retail shop raises conflicts with the Noosa Plan zone, but the report said this is a "commonly expected component of a modern service station development”.

"The convenience retail role of service stations has largely replaced traditional corner stores, which have all but disappeared, and now form an important part of the retail network to meet residents' needs.

The shop would "not significantly detract from the site's overall industrial function”, and is "unlikely to have any adverse impact on Noosa's existing retail centres”.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
A busy Noosa road fills up with new application

A busy Noosa road fills up with new application

Councilo consider new servo application in Noosa

Plans for roof top living revisited

PLAN TALKING: Councillor Jess Glasgow, Noosa Plan project officer Raul Weychardt, local resident Dean with Sparky, council staffers Rebecca Britton and Michelle Tucker with Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie at the Peregian information stand.

New Noosa Plan booth hits the road

Why the Nude Olympics could leave Noosa

NAKED AMBITION: A big sporting day out at A Bay for nudists needs greater acceptance according to an organiser.

Visiting nudists look for welcome

Santa is coming to town

CHRISTMAS TIME: It's time to post your letters to Santa just like 10-year-old Elay Colbourn.

Have you posted your letter to Santa yet?

Local Partners

A busy Noosa road fills up with new application

Councilo consider new servo application in Noosa

Noosa Council's plan for the flying fox 'conflict zone'

OUT TO SWOOP: Noosa residents are fed up with flying foxes invading their residential space.

Report on how to address property damage to go before the council

Annual stamp fair is ideal way to start collection

The Caloundra Stamp Club is set to host its 38th annual fair.

Stamp fair offers collectors' items at discounted prices.

Celebrities dominate Catherine's artistic spotlight

Artist Catherine Cusack.

A Eumundi Markets artist is recreating celebrity magic.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

Ruby Rose and Veronicas star Jess Origliasso back together

RUBY Rose has rekindled her romance with Jess Origliasso.

Amy Adams' film Nocturnal Animals sure to pick up awards

Nocturnal Animals looks at the lives of Susan Morrow (Amy Adams) and her ex-husband Edward Sheffield (Jake Gyllenhaal).

Film weaves together two stories to tell one of couple's unravelling

BEST VALUE HOME IN BEERWAH

23 Greenview Avenue, Beerwah 4519

House 4 2 2 BY NEGOTIATION

- Tough decision made, owners say sell, creating an amazing opportunity - Immaculate four bedroom low-set home on a 512sqm block - Spacious open plan kitchen with...

Final Top Floor Unit Remaining! Developer Considering All Offers!

15/21-23 Mahia Terrace, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Unit 15 is the perfect penthouse alternative, It is the last remaining top floor apartment and boasts a balcony that directly faces the ocean and Moffat Headland.

Developer Final Liquidation - Final 3 Units Remaining! All Offers Considered

21-23 Mahia Terrace, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Nearing sellout - developer is wanting the final 3 units sold! Set overlooking Kings Beach you will be enchanted by the ever-changing view from Mahia Rise. With...

Custom Designed Chic, Views, Location, Lifestyle!

304 Mooloolaba Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

It's no surprise that "Tophus", (meaning Sandstone in Latin), has been recently filmed by Best Houses Australia for its Build Me A Home television series; it...

Design Excellence, Luxury Living!

17 Grant Street, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Pure eleganceâ¦this double storey luxury home offers a premium lifestyle in a sought after location; with a northern aspect showcasing delightful leafy views...

Ocean Views - Seaforth Apartments

337/9 Wirraway Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 3 2 $549,000

Watch the cruise liners sail past on their majestic voyages up the east coast from your front balcony, whilst you kick back and relax soaking up the gentle sea...

My Island Home!

13 Maui Court, Kawana Waters 4575

House 5 3 Contact Agent

This luxury executive style home in an absolute waterfront position with its own exclusive pontoon and deep ocean access, is the ultimate Island residenceâ¦chic...

Ultra Chic Island Luxury...Deep Water Access!

17 Cuba Court, Kawana Waters 4575

House 4 2 Contact Agent

Lowset and easy care, with 14 metre wide north east-facing water frontage on the ocean side of the lock, this sophisticated and uber-chic Island home offers the...

Brand New Acreage Home with Optional, Separate Two Bedroom House or Large Man-Shed!

Palmview 4553

House 7 3 5 Contact Agent

Designed and built by award winning Majestic Developments, this brand new home is elevated and set in the prestigious new Palmview Forest enclave. This stylish...

Prestige Acreage Property - Ideal Family Home + Second Home

Palmview 4553

House 7 4 6 Contact Agent

Brand new prestige property, complete with amazing sweeping views to the ocean is to be sold to make way for a new project. With a HUGE return of +/- $75,000 p/a...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

Real estate agent describes part of Coast as 'town on the move'

BOOM: Maroochydore has been tipped to boom.

Surprising property predictions for Sunshine Coast

Airbnb's you need to book immediately on the Coast

ALL CLASS: The Glass House in Doonan.

Looking for Christmas accommodation or a weekend getaway?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!