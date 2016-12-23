A climate for lowering risks

Councillor Brian Stockwell will be addressing the Friday Forum.

A NOOSA councillor believes using $200,000 towards appointing a climate change officer to help prepare for severe weather events is a "really important initiative.”

Cr Brian Stockwell said in council this was "a considerable amount of money.”

"But in terms of the importance for our future. having someone on this project to look at our vulnerability to climate change is a really serious matter that this community needs to take on board.

"And the potential for adverse effect on future council budget are enormous and the adverse effects on our community are huge,” Cr Stockwell said.

"So it's really important we're putting someone on for this important piece of work.”

Mayor Tony Wellington said Noosa Council was fortunate to receive almost $500,000 grant from the QCoast 2100 government funding program.

"It's not coming out of general funds,” Cr Wellington said.

"We were in the first round of those who applied and who receive funding.”

He said the assessors noted the Noosa application ticked "absolutely every box they had available.”

A report to council said $100,000 had already been budgeted for preparation of a climate change adaption plan.

"A climate change adaptation project coordinator position will however be required for the full period of the grant allocation, which is for two years,” the report said.

"It is therefore proposed that council will need to endorse future budget allocations of a further $100,000, increasing the overall capital budget allocation to $200,000.”

The plan aims to "support council and the community in understanding and responding to coastal hazards, flooding, extreme storm events and the impacts of a changing climate.”

The councillors voted for the two-year appointment at the last council meeting for the year.