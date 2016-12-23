A Fairy terrible attack on pools by vandals

MARKS OF DISRESPECT: This sort of vandalism at a Noosa beauty spot has authorities keen to act.

ONE of Noosa Heads' favourite natural attractions has been defaced and local authorities are determined to put an end to what locals see as a desecration.

For the second time in six weeks the Fairy Pools, a favourite cooling off spot at Noosa National Park have been defaced and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) rangers and Queensland Police Service are seeking information to identify anyone involved.

QPWS Senior Ranger Omar Bakhach said the site's natural beauty was tarnished and rangers were now trying to remove the bright pink paint using environmentally friendly products.

"It's the second time in six weeks that rocks at Fairy Pools have been defaced,” Mr Bakhach said.

"The latest damage was done around 7 December.

"This type of activity is not acceptable to the local community, nor most visitors who come for the area's natural beauty.

"Some may see spraying paint around as a bit of fun, but it's vandalism, and a serious offence on a national park.”

He said offenders can face an on-the-spot fine of $487 or a maximum court-imposed penalty of $365,700 or two years' jail.

"Don't destroy what you've come to enjoy. The rule with national parks is 'Leave nothing but footprints, take nothing but photographs,” he said.

"QPWS encourages anyone who witnesses vandalism on a park to report it to police.”

Anyone who can help with information about the vandalism at Fairy Pools is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go to https://www.crime

stoppersqld.com.au/.