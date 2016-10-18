25°
News

A Gentle push for stardom

18th Oct 2016 3:35 AM
Action from the elite women triathlon in Mooloolaba. Ashleigh Gentle. Photo John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Action from the elite women triathlon in Mooloolaba. Ashleigh Gentle. Photo John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily John McCutcheon

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TRIATHLON: Three-time Noosa Triathlon champion Ashleigh Gentle is set to headline an all-star field for the upcoming Noosa Triathlon.

The Sunshine Coast Daily has confirmed the 25-year-old Rio Olympian will attempt to defend her title at the iconic event to be held Sunday, October 30..

But the Gold Coast talent, who is eighth on the ITU points list, should face a stern test from last year's runner-up Charlotte McShane.

The 26-year-old was the best placed Australian in this year's World Triathlon Series (eighth).

Chile's Barbara Riveros, who was fifth at Rio, and New Zealand Olympian Nicky Samuels are also set to compete.

Amid the men's field, Australia's Ryan Bailie and Ryan Fisher are likely to lace-up, after competing at the Games this year.

Bailie was 10th in Rio, seventh on the ITU points list and eighth on the world series.

Young compatriot and world number 13 Jacob Birtwhistle is set to challenge them over the 1.5km swim, 40km ride, 10km run while Dan Wilson is also set to compete.

Race director Rebecca Van Pooss believes it will be a hotly-contested race.

"It's exciting...we have the highest prizemoney for standard distance triathlons in Australia so the elites definitely come out for it,” she said.

"It's the end of the European season so they're hading back to Australia and the Aussies love to race at Noosa to finish off their year.”

More elite athletes are likely to nominate for the race in coming weeks but Van Pooss was particularly pleased to see Gentle put her hand up.

"We're really happy she's racing,” she said.

"For a short period of time we though she might racing somewhere else but she's confirmed she will be in Noosa and she's pretty excited to be going for three in a row.”

Gentle has won in 2012, 2014 and 2015 and another win would see her close in on Emma Snowsill's mark of five wins in the women's event and join the Noosa resident as the only women to have won the race three times in a row.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Streaming service set to revolutionise local music scene

Streaming service set to revolutionise local music scene

A Noosa producer has developed a not-for-profit streaming service that plays local undiscovered talent.

A Gentle push for stardom

Action from the elite women triathlon in Mooloolaba. Ashleigh Gentle. Photo John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Going for Noosa Tri greatness

New laws enable longer open times

HOURS EXTENDED: Shoppers can now shop for longer in Noosa as of December.

What shops should be open longer in Noosa?

Digging up Kin Kin school's memories

OLD SCHOOL WAY: Horsing around on the way to Kin Kin State School.

Kin Kin goes back to school

Local Partners

Streaming service set to revolutionise local music scene

A Noosa producer has developed a not-for-profit streaming service that plays local undiscovered talent.

Family hurt by fowl play after thief steals 96 eggs

NOOSA Farmers Market owner Shane Stanley was outraged to hear of someone stealing eight dozen eggs from Eumundi sisters Tamzyn and Savanne's (pictured) roadside stall. The young girls collect $4 for a carton of eggs and take what's left after buying chicken food as pocket money.

Two young girls have been scratched out of their savings.

X Factor, The Voice stars to headline Coast production

Altiyan Childs rehearses for the Jesus Christ Superstar performance at the Events Centre, Caloundra.

X Factor contestant and The Voice Australia grand finalist star

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Wind settles for a busy weekend of events

HOPEFUL: Sunshine Coast Ocean Regatta organiser Kerry Peed had to postpone the race yesterday morning due to strong winds, but said the weather should be "brilliant” today.

Wind settles for a busy weekend of events

Streaming service set to revolutionise local music scene

Streaming service set to revolutionise local music scene

A Noosa producer has developed a not-for-profit streaming service that plays local undiscovered talent.

Sisters hopeful of X Factor return

ALL FOR THE MUSIC: The Dennis Sisters.

NOOSA'S The Dennis Sisters miss out on Iggy's final three.

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Sam Webb.

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame Lee for plotting against him.

Jon Bon Jovi overcame "darkness" thanks to his wife

Jon Bon Jovi thanks his wife Dorothea for helping him to beat his demons. The 54-year-old rock star has admitted to hitting his lowest ebb following the abrupt departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from his band in 2013 - but has credited his wife of 27 years for ensuring he fought through the turmoil.

JON Bon Jovi thanks wife Dorothea for helping him beat his demons.

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending.

Lady Gaga: Being a woman "ain't easy"

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

LADY Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy".

X Factor, The Voice stars to headline Coast production

Altiyan Childs rehearses for the Jesus Christ Superstar performance at the Events Centre, Caloundra.

X Factor contestant and The Voice Australia grand finalist star

MOVING RIGHT ALONG…

28 Masthead Quay, Noosaville 4566

House 5 4 4 $2,495,000

Meticulously cared for and loved for over 12 years, the owners of this breathtakingly elegant property are heading south to enjoy being closer to family and...

DREAM ACREAGE ALLOTMENTS

235 Paynters Creek (Lots 1-6, 10-11 & 17-19) Road, Rosemount...

Residential Land A very quiet and extremely private acreage precinct set in an amazingly ... From $395,000

A very quiet and extremely private acreage precinct set in an amazingly central location. Offering a selection of home sites ranging from 5,129m2 to 2.408Ha with...

ULTRA MODERN - SENSATIONAL STYLE

18 Mountain Top Court, Mons 4556

House 6 3 4 $2,195,000

Stylishly designed and luxuriously appointed, this contemporary two-storey residence boasts quality from the ground up on an impressive elevated position. Offering...

ORIGINAL CHARACTER WITH CHIC MODERN FLAIR

606 Glenview Road, Glenview 4553

House 6 3 2 $950,000

Chicly presented and oozing charm, a recent refurbishment has restored the original character of this stunning 1930s Queenslander whilst meeting the needs of...

PRIVATE, PET FRIENDLY AND BRAND NEW!

29/15 Rainforest Sanctuary Drive, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 2 $465,000

Location is a prime consideration and this property is in a very easy to live in area. Just a short push bike ride to the Uni and easy access to the Bruce Highway...

NORTH FACING WITH BIG DOUBLE GARAGE

27/15 Rainforest Sanctuary Drive, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 2 $465,000

Situated in the ever popular Rainforest Sanctuary is one of the last brand new pet friendly town houses available in the Sanctuary on Buderim. The air-conditioned...

Privacy with character

8A Dress Circle Court, Buderim 4556

House 3 2 2 High $400,000...

Tucked away on a 702m2 block yet only minutes from all facilities, this home features three bedrooms (master ensuite) plus open plan kitchen/living areas, polished...

For the lover of horses and the quiet outback life

1-27 Wegner Road, North Arm 4561

House 5 3 2 Buyers in the...

- Highset Queenslander style home with 150sqm of wrap around veranda's - Beautiful hardwood timber floors and ceilings, vast open plan living area with fireplace ...

TREETOP SECLUSION - MOTIVATED SELLERS

30 Tommys Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 5 $595,000

Tucked away in a tranquil pocket of Buderim, this elevated home has a lovely sense of seclusion. Wide long verandahs capture breezes and allow plenty of room to...

Make Me Your Next Project!

8 Valley View Street, Burnside 4560

House 3 1 2 Submit All...

Tradies, DIY and renovation enthusiasts... here is your next project; you can replicate the successful transformations you have seen on the popular home...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide