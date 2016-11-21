Ancient game no match for students

CHECK MATE: Noosaville State School students will compete in the school's annual chess competition.

A GAME of chess might sound like a humble pass time, but it's a game that requires strategy, creativity and even some tactical bluffing.

And while the history of chess can be dated back nearly 1500 years, the younger generation are proving it's far from old fashioned.

This term will see Noosaville State School Year 4, 5 and 6 students battle it out to be crowned chess champion of their grade.

Noosaville State School deputy principal Sharyn Reiger said the board game required a calculating brain and outside-the-box thinking.

"The chess club at Noosaville is a popular weekly activity which attracts well over 60 students on a rotating roster,” said Ms Rieger.

"(The game is) fantastic for fostering strategic thinking, problem solving and using both sides of the brain.”

Chess has been a popular game with students in the higher grades at Noosaville State School for many years.

The school has had teams and individuals achieve placings at a number of Sunshine Coast School competitions.

Some students are new players but they pick up the game quickly, with many playing in their free time.

The final term competition is played on a knock-out basis with the winner of each game progressing to the next round, with a final result of the chess champion crowned for each year.

There are over 60 students competing in the competition, and the games are treated seriously by all competitors.