Angry protest and walkout at hospice crisis meeting

Bill Hoffman
| 8th Oct 2016 3:17 PM

Sunshine Coast Hospice General Meeting. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote.
Sunshine Coast Hospice General Meeting. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote. Patrick Woods

A BREAK away group of volunteers and members of the Sunshine Coast Hospice will launch their own facility following a disastrous meeting on Saturday.

Security guards barred entry by protesters to a special meeting called to determine the future of the hospice board which has been under fire for the closure of Katie Rose Cottage at Doonan and the locking away of palliative care equipment.

Palliative care and fund raising volunteers claimed attempts over the past six months to secure membership had been rejected without clarification.

They said there had been 73 members at the time the meeting was called but that had grown to 96 by Saturday, enough to sufficiently swing the vote in the board's favour.

Cooroy Op Shop manager Carol Raye said as the integrity of the numbers was questionable two thirds of the financial membership in attendance had walked out.

"We will report what has occurred to ASIC and the Charities Commission and let them deal with it,” Ms Raye said.

Volunteer standing on the outside looking in as chaos reigns at the Sunshine Coast Hospice special meeting. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote.
Volunteer standing on the outside looking in as chaos reigns at the Sunshine Coast Hospice special meeting. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote. Patrick Woods

Outside Ms Raye announced a new hospice, which would service the whole Sunshine Coast, had been formed under the name Katie Rose Cottage, that an ABN had been secured and a property donated to carry on the work that has been in abeyance since the Doonan hospice was closed nine months ago by the board.

Attempts to speak with Sunshine Coast Hospice chair Dr Frank Lewins have to date been unsuccessful.

Sunshine Coast Hospice General Meeting. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote. Board supporter George Robinson.
Sunshine Coast Hospice General Meeting. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote. Board supporter George Robinson. Patrick Woods

However a board supporter George Robinson of Maroochydore said outside the meeting he believed the former hospice had already been sold.

"Equipment is in storage ready to move in to a brand new hospice,” Mr Robinson said.

"Rebels are getting in the way of moving forward. The rent was too high. We need to move forward with better funding.

"I'm involved because I have a belief people should be looked after in their last days in peace and quiet. People don't want to die in a hospital with concrete walls. That's the whole aim of the hospice.

"There are a lot of plans for the future. They should just let it ride and they will get a better outcome.

"The way it was you couldn't get wheelchairs through doors and had to physically manhandle bodies to remove them.”

Ms Rae said the new group would begin outreach and counselling services and would go into the community to seek support for what would be an open and accountable charity.

She said the new Katie Rose Cottage Committee would negotiate to purchase the original hospice at Doonan which she said was still on the market.

"We are doing this in memory of the 350 people who have passed away at Katie Rose Cottage and whose who haven't had access to the facility in the past nine months,” Ms Rae said.

"We plan to open a Katie Rose Op Shop in the foreseeable future and we know where the community support will be.

"We have the volunteers. They deserve a good outcome and will get one.”

The ballot on whether or not to remove the Sunshine Coast Hospice board ended in a farce with more than two thirds of those attending walking out. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote.
The ballot on whether or not to remove the Sunshine Coast Hospice board ended in a farce with more than two thirds of those attending walking out. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote. Patrick Woods

At the meeting at the Big Pineapple angry protesters, many of whom were hospice volunteers whose membership had been rejected without reason, waved placards and peered through the clear glass walls as the meeting got under way after doors were locked by security guards.

Sue Story, co-founder of the original Katie Rose, said before the meeting the proxy vote she carried from fellow founder Terry Clarke-Burrows had been rejected because the board had said it didn't recognise her own signature even though she was there with the document.

"It's so sad the meeting has been stacked, so sad people have had to die without being helped, so sad the board has locked up all the equipment,” Ms Story said.

Sunshine Coast Hospice General Meeting. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote. (right) Rayilee Griffiths.
Sunshine Coast Hospice General Meeting. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote. (right) Rayilee Griffiths. Patrick Woods

"It is just ego and arrogance. Not once have they mentioned the terminally ill who are dying.

"There is between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of equipment locked away that won't be used until four or five years' time when they build a modern facility.

"They can build it but don't stop us. The Sunshine Coast Hospice is for the whole community and is supported all over the Coast.

"There are people who wanted to be financial members who sent in requests and money six months ago.

"One to two weeks ago their applications and cheques were sent back. People who run the hospice shop can't be members. If you don't agree you can't be a member.”

LAURIE BAKER. I'm a financial member and been involved for six years. I'm here for information.

Sunshine Coast Hospice General Meeting. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote. Peter Robinson.
Sunshine Coast Hospice General Meeting. Volunteers were refused membership and cannot vote. Peter Robinson. Patrick Woods

PETER ROBINSON: I've worked in the Tewantin shop for four months for three days a week.

I'm good enough to work but not to be a member. It's an absolute disgrace. It's fine for them to want another hospice but not close Katie Rose. The ageing population is growing and we need a facility like this.

"I knew the meeting would be stacked. My membership application was rejected. There's no consultation the board does what it wants. They didn't go to members and explain the problems. It's not right.

"It would be great to have another hospice at Maroochydore but not with Katie Rose money. We went on strike. I couldn't take money from people for a black hole.

GRAHAM VICKERS: I'm a JP and witnessed Stat Decs. They accepted one and knocked two back. They said they were worried members would stack the meeting. They've done that themselves.

