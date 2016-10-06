Approach to covers wins fans

IT'S an eternal battle: original music versus covers.

Or, to the uninitiated, the need for newly written material by new artists to be heard above playing local renditions of old songs.

And it's part of a never-ending debate about who should be getting better-paid work in what is always being described as a tight market for live entertainment.

According to many, especially younger people, the Sunshine Coast is critically short of venues for live music, particularly for emerging artists, while bands pumping out music from the last century seem to hog the limelight.

Noosa in particular is singled out for being "dead” after 8pm, even on weekends, according to some.

But entertainment markets are economically driven and find their own levels, says long-time local musician and journalist Alan Lander - they are a business just like anything else.

Lander is drummer for Noosa five-piece covers band The Claptomaniacs, who perform mainly UK and US material by the likes of Eric Clapton, Steely Dan, the Doobie Brothers and Joe Cocker. The band members are aged in their fifties or 60s.

"There has always been a debate between lovers of old music and new - that will never change,” he says.

"Younger people say 'move over - you've had your time'.

"They're right, of course, as far as writing new music is concerned. But there is still a big nostalgic demand for the older classic material.”

Lander says it's because the music we each heard as teenagers is a soundtrack to our lives.

"Our years of puberty awaken a whole range of deep emotions, the intensity of which will remain throughout our lives, just as world events of the times have a big impact on our philosophical and political attitudes,” he says.

"That first kiss, the first time you are rejected by a lover, that first meeting of your future partner - the music of the time will resonate forever.”

He says there will always be a demand for musicians to replay these songs - hopefully well - which is why there are so many bands covering material from the 60s to the noughties.

And that won't change; musician and former mayor Bob Abbot recently quipped that "people will be doing Lady Gaga covers in 30 years' time”.

But that doesn't shut out new artists, even from a higher age demographic like Noosa - it just means there will be less paid work for the newbies. And it has been ever thus.

"Few in the local music business are well paid - it's too small a marketplace. If you really want to try your hand at being a well-paid professional, get a little local exposure - then head for Melbourne or New York,” Lander says.

There are plenty of incubation spots around for emerging talent to be heard.

"Peregian Originals has been going for years now, offering local exposure, and Noosa Surf Club has been holding talent evenings for some time,” Lander says.

"And Jay Bishoff, who pioneered the Originals, has been doing great work presenting a range of emerging artists at The J in recent times.

"Covers music will always be in demand - even the Sydney Symphony Orchestra is a covers band.”