Art class brings out creativity at Arcare

BURSTS of colour and creativity brought a Peregian Springs retirement village to life on Wednesday.

Arcare presented its very first Art Show to the community, with years of inspiring works on display produced from art classes held twice a month.

The art classes have been running for three years, and residents finally had the opportunity to show their hard work using a number of different mediums.

Art teacher Anne Farmer said the art classes cater to each resident's tastes and abilities.

"They do everything. Colouring in with pencils for those that can't use paints,” Anne said.

"Canvases, wood, finger painting, we do whatever they feel like and for their individual needs.

"They've started using brighter colours, all of them are working a lot more with brighter colours.”

The Art Show wasn't without a guest of honour, with Member for Fairfax Ted O'Brien making a special appearance to appreciate the works of art.

Mr O'Brien said he was amazed by the talent from the residents.

"(I'm) totally blown away. Anyone who thinks aged care places are a sombre place should have a look here,” he said.

"They're unlocking the creative geniuses of their residents. And to think that some of them weren't even artists before, it's amazing.”

Art teacher Peri Heiler said she has seen new sides to the residents from fostering their creative streaks.

"They do get a lot of interaction and they build friendships through it,” Peri said.

"Pamela (resident) has just improved to no end. Winton really opened up, very much. He's always had a creative streak but it's really coming out.

"A lot of them have been great artists themselves. They'd do it every day if they could.”

Peri said the classes offer a sanctuary where they can focus on their creativity.

"While they're there, they're not thinking of anything else,” Peri said.

"They love it.”