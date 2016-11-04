Attitudes need to change

SAD LEGACY: Doonan's Stephen Small had lived in the Noosa area for more than a decade, but previously had an impressive cycling career in the UK.

FIVE-year-old Oscar Small knows his dad is never coming home. But his mum worries he will one day want to follow his family pedigree and cycle on the road - a decision which cost Stephen Small his life.

The 42-year-old was killed when riding home from work - allegedly by an intoxicated man driving a ute - in March this year.

While attention has faded as the driver awaits a January court date on three charges, the pain is real every day for Oscar and Stephen's former partner, Yolanda Brady.

Despite coming from a cycling family and maintaining strong links to the riding fraternity, she has vowed to never ride on the road again.

Her fears are fuelled by the number of incidents involving vehicle drivers and cyclists, and the "lack of compassion” being shown on the road.

Stephen was an accomplished cyclist, having ridden in the equivalent to the Institute of Sport squad while a youngster in the UK, and had recently been reinvigorated for a return to the saddle and start racing again.

"He would give the boys in the group a bit of stick about bike etiquette. He was an absolute stickler for abiding by road rules, doing everything correctly and he couldn't stand it when cyclists would ride three abreast and wouldn't indicate,” Ms Brady said.

She was worried attitudes between drivers and riders were hardening and pointed to three hit-and-runs against cyclists near Noosa over recent months. With remembrance events planned around Stephen's birthday this month, Ms Brady has appealed for attitudes to change.

"I do believe to become a licensed vehicle driver you should learn how to ride a bike on the road, then a motorbike or moped. When you would automatically have respect for those you are sharing a space with,” she said.

"It's a mindset and personality trait. If you are a calm, patient, respectful person to wait and give a person some time.

"Under the helmet is a real person. It could be a neighbour, the teacher that teaches your kids, the GP you saw last week.”

For Oscar, it's been a whirlwind of emotion. While he knows his father was knocked from his bike, the realisation Dad won't be coming home is hard to grasp.