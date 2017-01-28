Audit of Biosphere proves a positive

Noosa Biosphere reserve Foundation chairman Campbell Corfe (left) with new life member Paul Ryan and Susie Chapman, of Healthy Waterways and Catchmnets.

ACCORDING to a financial audit, Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation claimed $767 in meeting expenses for last year and $79 in motor vehicle costs while declaring a $112,000 profit.

The Specialised Audit and Assurance Services audit, said the NBRF accounts were a true and fair view of the trust's financial position.

Mr Kenward said statements of the group, which manages the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, also complied with Australian Accounting Standards.

The accounts said grants received totalled $924,000 with payments to suppliers and employees of $214,511.

Consultants were paid $14,000.

In his September quarterly report to Noosa Council tabled in December, NBRF chairman Campbell Corfe congratulated the Noosa community on its "continued far-sightedness in moving towards environ- mentally sustainable living”

"It is their building blocks which makes the foundation what it is today - we hope to build on their success,” Mr Corfe said.

The NBRF report to

the council said it had supported five projects to date, two funded in full

with three with ongoing funding.

"The total value of these projects exceeds $2 million, to which the NBRF has committed approximately $600,000 from the funds allocated to it by the Noosa Council,” the report said.

"The balance of $1.4m has been contributed from private sources, the majority going to the exemplary Bring Back the Fish program.

"It is important to note that in this first project funding round, for every $1 of community funds invested in these projects, a further $3 was contributed from private sources.”