Aussie bird count to keep you watching

Jamaica Lipson | 11th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
LOOK UP: The most common bird species found in last year's count was the rainbow lorikeet.
LOOK UP: The most common bird species found in last year's count was the rainbow lorikeet.

HAVE you ever wondered just how many bird species are in your backyard?

If you have then you could be interested in the Aussie Backyard Bird Count.

It might sound like a competition but in fact it's a free app that helps to map how many bird species there are in Australia.

Now in its third year, the program, run by BirdLife Australia, aims to get a picture of what is happening to bird life.

Last year more than 42,000 people took the time to count more than one million birds across Australia.

The rainbow lorikeet was voted as the most seen bird.

This year's aim is to count more than 1.5 million birds in seven days.

You don't have to have a backyard to join the count.

With 237 species across the country being classed as at risk to extinction, critically endangered, endangered or vulnerable it is important to help our garden dwellers out.

One of Noosa Parks Association's information hut managers Valerie Williams said in the 10 years she had been here, she had not seen a decrease in bird life in Noosa.

"There is one bird that has the potential to be a real problem and that's the common myna, it tosses eggs out of other birds nests and replaces them with their own,” Ms Williams said.

"People can contact council and request a trap, and when they trap one, council will come and take it away.”

For more information about the project visit http://aussiebird count.org.au.

The only question left to wonder is where will you count?

