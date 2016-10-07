Australia's top climber to share tales of Everest

EXTREME: Mountaineer Andrew Lock will speak at a charity event on Sunday in Marcoola to help raise money for the Australian Himalayan Foundation.

AUSTRALIA'S greatest mountaineer will be speaking at a special fundraiser this weekend in Marcoola.

Organised by Noosaville's Livelife Pharmacy, Andrew Lock will talk at SurfAir Beach Hotel to raise money for Gary McCaw's One Man One Million initiative.

Mr McCaw hopes to raise $1million for the Australian Himalayan Foundation which helps the tens of thousands of Nepalese people affected by an avalanche in 2014 and earthquakes in 2015.

Mr Lock, who is the only Australian to have climbed all 14 of the world's 8000m peaks, said he was happy to support the cause as a Himalayan Foundation ambassador.

"Seeing the damage of the earthquake (myself), I can certainly see it's in need of many millions of dollars. It's a great project and I'm very happy to support it,” he said.

The event is on Sunday from 2.30pm, at 923 David Low Wy, Marcoola. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Livelife Pharmacies or livelifepharmacy.com.

Visit personalchallenge. gofundraise.com.au/page/ GaryMcCaw to donate.