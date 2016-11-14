Award will launch local Indrah label

IN THE world of fashion it can be hard for young designers to stand out but for Sunshine Coast designer and founder of Indrah Swimwear Jessica Munroe, winning a top award has certainly made her stand out.

In this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival, Indrah Swimwear took home the Young Designer of the Year award for 2016.

It was the first time Indrah had been shown at the Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival.

"I was absolutely ecstatic when I heard I had won Young Designer of the Year 2016. I was honoured to be recognised by my peers and amongst so many other talented designers,” Ms Munroe said.

"I've had such great feedback now I'm just trying to get into some local boutiques.”

The objective of the brand is to provide premium swimwear for women who are confident within themselves.

The range is aimed at women from the ages of 18-45 who are stylish and know what true quality feels like.

"First and foremost our designs need to speak to our customers but more importantly is the overall meaning of the business and the urge for Indrah to be a swim label that supports social change concepts,” Ms Munroe said.

Ms Munroe said she hoped Indrah would one day be stocked nationwide.