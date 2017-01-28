Bag ban has Boomerang backing

YES PLEASE: Noosa supporters of the ban the plastic bag push backed by the Noosa Community Biopshere Association and Boomerang Bags.

NOOSA'S push to be plastic bag free has been way ahead of the State Government decision to do away with the single-use plastic shopping bag variety from July 1, 2018.

Desire Gralton, of Noosa Boomerang Bags, said back in 2009 the then Noosa Biosphere Limited Environment Board unanimously agreed to ban plastic bags ... "making the proposed state ban from 2018 seem rather lame”.

"That's why it's important for local communities and councils to take a tough stance against any environmental issues and even propose voluntary bans like some communities in NSW have done,” Ms Gralton said.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support we've received from Noosa Council, our local MP Glen Elmes and the general community, and will continue to work with retailers and the tourism industry to help rid our shire of plastic bags before the official ban comes into place.”

Her comments relate to the Noosa Council backing the state shopping bag ban.

Councillor Joe Jurisevic said councillors agreed as one to write to the State Government to "reaffirm our support for the move”.

"Noosa Council has long supported this move as it aligns with our waste reduction and recycling plan,” Cr Jurisevic said.

"The question has been whether the state would take action, or whether we would have to move independently and enforce a ban just for our shire.

"This is a great opportunity for Queensland to come in line with other states and territories that have acknowledged the devastating impact that plastic bags have on our wildlife and our environment.”

Cr Jurisevic said there was plenty of time to change habits before the ban came into effect.

"With the state taking the lead, this important environmental initiative will have minimal impact on council resources. It's a real win-win situation,” he said.