28°
News

Barb looks to the future

Peter Gardiner | 20th Nov 2016 6:44 PM
WAY BACK: Former teacher Barbara Crameri is looking ahead after she was hit by a car.
WAY BACK: Former teacher Barbara Crameri is looking ahead after she was hit by a car. Peter Gardiner

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TEACHING will always be the passion of 44-year-old Barbara Crameri, but one disastrous split second in Paris in 2012, almost ended her life and has now put her life's calling beyond her.

The very settled and satisfying world of Barbara and husband Danny was knocked almost into oblivion after a runaway vehicle slammed into her as she admired the Eiffel Tower on her 40th birthday getaway.

And not even Barb's incredibly strong and positive will has been able to reunite Barbara with her Sunshine Beach State school students in the classroom by way of a permanent return.

This month she has retired from teaching after being deemed medically unfit by specialists, despite the fact that with the help of physios she learned to walk all over again after six months in a wheel chair.

Danny was holding her hand, thinking that she was slipping away, but Barb's fighting spirit never wavered despite the horrific injuries which would have her in intensive care for 25 days.

Barb told him then: "We can get through this thing.”

Before her accident she had sent back 30 Eiffel Tower statues to her Sunshine Beach Year 4s and, after a 50-day stay in hospital, Barb returned home to pay them a visit in the classroom.

Barb began her gritty, graduated return to work in 2014, with the same determination which sustained her on that day on the Paris sidewalk.

"I really desperately wanted to go back, and I was doing everything I could to remain in the job.

"Unfortunately I could no longer guarantee adequate duty of care for the students due to my injuries.

"I'm at peace with being retired and accept that I've done everything in my power to return to teaching.

"I miss the classroom. I still love teaching, it will always be my passion.”

And the former students and parents that Barb still meets on the street both miss her and appreciate all she had done.

"I'm overwhelmed by their good wishes and words of support.”

One former student told her: "It's so nice to see you” and then said she still had her French tower souvenir. Barb's recovery remains a day to day mission of daily exercise to strengthen her legs which tire easily, Noosa Hospital hydrotherapy and regular visits to the psychologist to deal with the sort of triggers that can play on her mind.

"I was always pretty positive about it (the recovery work), it was the stuff that I could do that I focused on.”

Every time Barb is out and about and hears the screeching of tyres, her Paris nightmare returns.

"It's those little things I think other people take for granted, walking through a carpark or even on a footpath, when I hear tyres screech always gives me a jolt,” she said.

Thanks to her family, friends and the amazing support of Danny, she's looking to get on with her life. "Everyone has setbacks in life. In the future I'm going to look forward to tomorrow.”

Noosa News

Topics:  barbara crameri car accident eiffel tower noosa hospital paris

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Summer dry is taking lake toll

Summer dry is taking lake toll

m

Waterway earns top A- rating

REPORT CARD: The Noosa River is still in great shape.

Our river is 'in excellent condition'

Three top tourism awards to locals

News

Noosa businesses take out silver and bronze at Qld Tourism Awards

Memorial wall is to Coast Guard rescue

WALL TRIBUTE: Coast Giard Noosa's David Gillies with the memorial wall that is helping raise valuable funds and give comfort to those who have lost loved ones.

Wall a fundraiser

Local Partners

Summer dry is taking lake toll

m

Barb looks to the future

Heavy bands unite for good cause

Darkc3ll.

Five bands hit the stage in the Mosh For Daniel

Singer-songwriter brings a unique sound

EARTH ROCK: Chris Flaskas

Chris Flaskas to play at Alex Heads tomorrow

Good music and beer when the Boy and Bear crew hit town

Boy and Bear

Band play the Coast tomorrow

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

LADY Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain.

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

James Packer edited out of Mariah Carey's show?

James Packer has been edited out of Mariah Carey's show trailer

Circus rolls in with new tricks and old hits

Clowns performed by Miguel Berlanga, Michael Garner and Gordon White in a scene from Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Cirque Du Soleil Kooza's performers will have you gasping in awe

What's on the small screen this week

The X Factor 2016 grand finalists, from left, Amalia Foy, Isaiah Firebrace, Davey Woder and Vlado Saric.

THE X Factor winner will be crowned and

The gymnasts flying high around the world

Australian Laura Kmetko is a performer in Cirque Du Soleil's Kooza.

Aussie gymnast Laura Kmetko tours with Cirque Du Soleil in Kooza.

Dual Living, Acreage Property with amazing views of Mt Ninderry!

47-49 Tinarra Close, Maroochy River 4561

House 4 3 2 $700,000+

** Open Thursday and Sunday 11-11.30am ** Indulge yourself in a peaceful lifestyle on this beautiful acreage property, featuring truly spectacular views to Mount...

Lifestyle Living in Resort Community

24/11-15 Dunes Court, Peregian Springs 4573

House 3 2 2 $440,000

Resort community in the heart of Peregian Springs in a contemporary gated community "Caprice". Enjoy a low maintenance lifestyle with easy access to central...

Mountain Creek Home and Pool on a budget!

7 Lurnea Crescent, Mountain Creek 4557

House 3 1 1 $520,000

This property is sought after Mountain Creek with just an easy walk to the popular shopping centre or a meal at Mountain Creek Tavern. The 3 bedroom home is set...

Resort Living on a Budget - Only 9 minutes from Maroochydore CBD.

114/48-74 David Low Way, Diddillibah 4559

Town House 2 1 1 Offers High...

If your wanting every day to feel like a holiday, this friendly and quiet resort is just what you are looking for. Perfect for retirees, first home buyers...

Superb Opportunityâ¦Dress Circle Acreage!

2-6 Bellbird Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

This solidly built double brick family home on a magnificent lush 5255m2 fenced block in a coveted dress circle cul-de-sac offers all the benefits of small acreage...

Nothing to Spend; Nothing to Do!

14 Bedford Circuit, Coes Creek 4560

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Only one year old, this stylish easy care home offers an amazing lifestyle in a popular family-friendly neighbourhood within walking distance to local schools...

LARGE Blockâ¦Quality Location! Builders terms available

3 117 Windsor Road, Burnside 4560

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

If you have been dreaming about building your own home but are struggling to find a decent sized block at the right priceâ¦look no further; located in a lush...

Affordable, Easy Care, Quality Neighbourhood!

50 Expectation Circuit, Nambour 4560

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

This immaculate home, less than two years old, and located in the popular "The Image" residential community in Image Flat, Nambour offers an affordable first home...

Peace, Privacy, Position and Panorama!

20 St. Anton Drive, Mons 4556

House 4 2 2 $715,000

Architecturally designed, this spacious four bedroom residence has specifically been positioned to take advantage of the Winter sun and the soothing Summer...

Move in for Christmas!!

112a Stumm Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 Auction On Site...

Just finished, this immaculate double storey home, built with fastidious care and attention to quality and detail, is being offered to the market; creating a...

Local builder in on ground floor for $3b housing development

Launch of Harmony Estate at Palmview. Artist impression of the development.

Tradies looking at a decade of job security and growth on Coast

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

$10 million cash injection transforms CBD icon

The Goods Shed in Toowoomba. Image PHAB Architects

Mayor Paul Antonio has made the project council's top priority

Residents tell council to pay fair price or stay away

Maureen Beer, Pamela lane and Stewart, Juliet and Russell McKenzie are concerned about what the future holds.

Homes mooted for Draft Caloundra Plan changes put council on notice

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!