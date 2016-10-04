Baristas celebrate the skinny soy latte

CUP O' JOE: Baristas Hannah Leahy and Blair Charlwood, of Depot Cafe on Gympie Tce.

SOME prefer a latte, some drink the popular cappuccino, others gulp a quick macchiato or a piccolo latte ... whatever your choice of caffeine, one thing is certain: Noosa's coffee culture is world-class.

Thursday marked International Coffee Day, a day that coffee lovers celebrate the energy and vitality a warm brew gives to its sippers every day.

Experienced barista Blair Charlwood, who owns Depot in Gympie Terrace, has watched Australian coffee culture transform.

"I've been making coffee for about 15 years,” Blair said.

"(I've) watched coffee evolve in to a crafty sort of industry.”

Blair said there was much more to coffee than milk and espresso, and it could take a long time to master the art of being a barista.

"You almost have to do an apprenticeship to learn (it), it should be something that there's an industry standard,” he said.

"There's more of an arty side to it, especially with the roasting.

"It's similar to wine. If you prepare it wrong, it's going to taste terrible - the same with coffee.

"There's a scientific way to know what it's going to be. The environment is going to change things, and the humidity alters it.”

Coffee has developed to offer all kinds of varieties, and Blair said one person's ultimate cup of joe might not suit the next person.

"Similar to the wine industry, everyone has their own opinion about things,” Blair said.

"They always want to ask questions about new things ... it's nice to share a good product with people as well.

"We use a local roaster, Clandestino Roasters.

"We have single origin on offer, nice organic decaf, which is just another dimension.”

And even what we put our coffee into is important.

Blair said a misconception with takeaway coffee cups was how to dispose of them.

"A lot of people put them in the recycling bin, but they belong in the land fill bin, where it goes to the dump.

"We use biocups, they're biodegradable, our plates are all biodegradable. It breaks down in a couple of weeks. I think it's good.”