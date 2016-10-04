26°
News

Baristas celebrate the skinny soy latte

Amber Macpherson | 4th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
CUP O' JOE: Baristas Hannah Leahy and Blair Charlwood, of Depot Cafe on Gympie Tce.
CUP O' JOE: Baristas Hannah Leahy and Blair Charlwood, of Depot Cafe on Gympie Tce. Amber Macpherson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SOME prefer a latte, some drink the popular cappuccino, others gulp a quick macchiato or a piccolo latte ... whatever your choice of caffeine, one thing is certain: Noosa's coffee culture is world-class.

Thursday marked International Coffee Day, a day that coffee lovers celebrate the energy and vitality a warm brew gives to its sippers every day.

Experienced barista Blair Charlwood, who owns Depot in Gympie Terrace, has watched Australian coffee culture transform.

"I've been making coffee for about 15 years,” Blair said.

"(I've) watched coffee evolve in to a crafty sort of industry.”

Blair said there was much more to coffee than milk and espresso, and it could take a long time to master the art of being a barista.

"You almost have to do an apprenticeship to learn (it), it should be something that there's an industry standard,” he said.

"There's more of an arty side to it, especially with the roasting.

"It's similar to wine. If you prepare it wrong, it's going to taste terrible - the same with coffee.

"There's a scientific way to know what it's going to be. The environment is going to change things, and the humidity alters it.”

Coffee has developed to offer all kinds of varieties, and Blair said one person's ultimate cup of joe might not suit the next person.

"Similar to the wine industry, everyone has their own opinion about things,” Blair said.

"They always want to ask questions about new things ... it's nice to share a good product with people as well.

"We use a local roaster, Clandestino Roasters.

"We have single origin on offer, nice organic decaf, which is just another dimension.”

And even what we put our coffee into is important.

Blair said a misconception with takeaway coffee cups was how to dispose of them.

"A lot of people put them in the recycling bin, but they belong in the land fill bin, where it goes to the dump.

"We use biocups, they're biodegradable, our plates are all biodegradable. It breaks down in a couple of weeks. I think it's good.”

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Vaccine could increase Noosa koala numbers "fairly quickly”

Vaccine could increase Noosa koala numbers "fairly quickly”

EXPERTS say a vaccine developed to combat chlamydia in koalas could see their Noosa population return to healthy figures within a couple of years.

Baristas celebrate the skinny soy latte

CUP O' JOE: Baristas Hannah Leahy and Blair Charlwood, of Depot Cafe on Gympie Tce.

Noosa caffeine lovers united for International Coffee Day.

Sunshine Hospice plans for future

NEW APPROACH: The Sunshine Hospice has vacated the Katie Rose Cottage site in Doonan and is looking to bigger and better things for the future.

Sunshine Hospice board plans for future

Dingo leads march against killings

Simba leads the way.

Dingo leads march through Eumundi

Local Partners

Vaccine could increase Noosa koala numbers "fairly quickly”

EXPERTS say a vaccine developed to combat chlamydia in koalas could see their Noosa population return to healthy figures within a couple of years.

Noosa unites to support koala care

SAFE HANDS: Wildife HQ keeper Rebecca Roskilley with cuddly Ivy on Makepeace Island.

Noosa has taken a leading role in the protection of koalas

Baristas celebrate the skinny soy latte

CUP O' JOE: Baristas Hannah Leahy and Blair Charlwood, of Depot Cafe on Gympie Tce.

Noosa caffeine lovers united for International Coffee Day.

Sunshine Hospice plans for future

NEW APPROACH: The Sunshine Hospice has vacated the Katie Rose Cottage site in Doonan and is looking to bigger and better things for the future.

Sunshine Hospice board plans for future

Dingo leads march against killings

Simba leads the way.

Dingo leads march through Eumundi

CQUni makes top 500 universities worldwide

TOP DOG: CQUniversity is leading the way in regional university education.

CQU may have started small but there's no stopping this regional uni

Homeless hotel items looking for love

REDECORATE: The Sofitel Noosa Pacific Resort is having a garage sale of old hotel equipment.

WOULD you like to recreate your home to look like a hotel suite?

Illegal campers ejected from bowls club car park

LOCKED OUT: The gates have been fastened with new locks at the old bowls club car park.

Travellers have been moved on from the car park of the bowls club

Caloundra Music Festival finds its groove

Kathleen and Bianca Rebgetz with Phoenix Rebgetz-Auld at Caloundra Music Festival.

Where to from here for the Caloundra Music Festival?

Caloundra Music Festival finds its groove

Caloundra Music Festival finds its groove

WHERE to now for the Caloundra Music Festival?

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

A little piece of Australia in Martin Clunes' backyard

Martin Clunes pictured on Norfolk Island in a scene from the TV series Martin Clunes: Islands of Australia.

DOC Martin star hosts new series Islands of Australia.

Victoria Beckham opens up about parenting, Spice Girls

Singer Victoria Beckham

"What we did as the Spice Girls was so special."

ELDERLEY OWNERS ARE DOWNSIZING!

Dalzell Court, Nambour 4560

House 4 2 2 Mid to Upper...

This impeccably presented home is ready to move in now! Nothing to spend on the home or garden, the pictures show it all. Just move in, relax on the balcony, enjoy...

HOME AMONGST THE TREETOPS - AUCTION THIS SATURDAY!

30 Tommys Court, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 5 AUCTION SAT 8TH...

Tucked away in a tranquil pocket of Buderim, this elevated home has a lovely sense of seclusion. Wide long verandahs capture breezes and allow plenty of room to...

STYLISH BEACHSIDE UNIT - AUCTION THIS SATURDAY!

13/1 Mandin Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 1 1 AUCTION SAT 8TH...

Wake up to one of the most beautiful coastlines in Queensland! Jump in the early morning surf at Alex or go for a late afternoon swim, all within a couple hundred...

ALL ROUND POTENTIAL . . .

2 Hooper Crescent, Tewantin 4565

House 3 2 1 $469,000

This brick home on a good sized block in a handy location will appeal to a wide number of people - first home buyers, investors and retirees. Within a highly...

With Views Like This, It&#39;s Not To Be Missed!

11/35 Maltman Street, Kings Beach 4551

Unit 2 2 1 $470,000

Positioned at the top of the town, in the highly sought after, very aptly named "Highpoint" complex, this stylish apartment showcases the most breathtaking ocean...

Escape To This Tranquil Retreat

111 Mons School Road, Mons 4556

House 4 3 2 $670,000

Enjoy this tropical escape, sitting perfectly on this corner 1770m2 landscaped block, full of absolute quality and privacy. The hard work has been done and is...

Only a Stone&#39;s Throw to the Ocean!

12/10 Edward Street, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 2 1 $399,000

What a lifestyle! This unit occupies a key position on top of Alexandra Headland with coastal views, where you can entertain on the private rooftop terrace or...

Relax on your balcony enjoying views to Noosa!

1202/14 Aerodrome Road, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 3 $649,000

If you appreciate style and quality you will be wowed by this property from the moment you enter. Your gaze will automatically be drawn to the breathtaking views...

INDEPENDENT LIVING- AN IDEAL PROPERTY FOR DISABILITY WITH DUAL KEY LIVING

32 Agnes Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 3 3 $727,000

DO YOU WANT TO LIVE INDEPENDENTLY ? BUT NEED SOMEONE CLOSE BY? Then this is the property for you. A light and bright property with one side having a gorgeous 3...

Affordable, Easy Care, Quality Neighbourhood!

50 Expectation Circuit, Nambour 4560

House 3 2 2 offers over...

This immaculate home, less than two years old, and located in the popular "The Image" residential community in Image Flat, Nambour offers an affordable first home...

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

6 top tips for getting approved for a rental property

Follow these top tips to better your chances.

Real estate agent shares what you can do to get approved to rent

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'