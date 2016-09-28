Be fabulous with the Queens this long weekend

QUEEN BEE: Melony Brests brings you an evening of razzling, dazzling fabulousness this long weekend at the Noosa Arts Theatre.

THE queens are taking over the Queen's Birthday this long weekend.

The hilarious high-heeled wonder Melony Brests is bringing Noosa another dazzling spectacle of colour and excitement for show Fabulosity.

Hot off the tail of last year's sellout show Mel's Angels, Melony will once again lead audiences down the proverbial garden path and into a world of sequins and showgirls where nothing is ever as it first appears.

Featuring an ensemble cast of drag personalities such as Sall Monalla, Rocky V Liquor, Holly Wood, Wanda Dparke and Delta Goodone, Fabulosity takes a fun semi-biographical look at what it means to be truly fabulous in a world where everyone wants the spotlight, but only some were born to stand in it.

This show is MA16+ and tickets are selling fast.

Fabulosity

WHEN: September 30, October 1 and 2 at 7.30pm.

October 2 at 2pm.

BOOK: 5449 9343 or noosaartstheatre.org.au.