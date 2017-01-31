Beckmans Rd ranked 4th worst

SLOW GOING: Traffic banks up along Beckmans Rd on a daily basis.

BECKMANS Rd Noosa at the intersection of Cooroy- Noosa Rd has been ranked the fourth worst for serious accidents in a 10-year report, only being beaten by the Bruce Hwy, Nicklin Way and Caloundra Rd.

The Department of Transport report looked at accidents between July 1, 2006 and June 30, 2016.

Noosa MP Glen Elmes said upgrading the road could cost up to $40 million.

"The longer it goes before any construction is done the higher the cost will be,” he said.

"The options are a complete duplication of the road, and then the existing Beckmans Rd becomes a service road for locals or they upgrade the existing Beckmans Rd.

"When you think that you are comparing it with the Bruce Hwy, Nicklin Way and Caloundra Rd, that would have far greater numbers of traffic on them than Beckman's Rd, which has 23,000, it just goes to show the need for that to be done.”

"During the last term of the LNP Government the intersection of Cooroy-Noosa and Sunrise Rds was identified as a high risk zone due to a number of fatalities,” Mr Elmes said.

"I met with the community, TMR and the Speed Review Committee and secured $2.2 million to fund the upgrade of the intersection, reduced the speed limit from 100 to 80 kph and additionally funded the construction of two new bus stops as part of the safety upgrades.

"I promised and I delivered.

" I will continue to fight for some $40 million to upgrade Beckmans Rd which would be rolled out in three stages.

"This is vital infrastructure and it must be fixed.”

Sergeant Neil Ashley said there had been quite a few crashes on the road.

Figures from Noosa Heads police reveal that since 2002 there have been 41 reported accidents. However the number of unreported accidents could bump this up.

An accident does not have to be reported if no one was injured in the crash.

Of those 41, 25 of the crashes involved people being injured. A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the Department was preparing a business case for progressive upgrades to Beckmans Rd.

"The business case will include concept layout plans, a detailed project scope, identification of any issues and constraints, a cost estimate and recommendations for progressing to the detailed design phase,” the spokesperson said.

"Projects addressing congestion and safety issues at key intersections will be prioritised.

"The business case, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, will be used to seek funding.

"Any future funding will be considered against other priorities across the state.”

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said the Council was aware the intersection of Beckmans Rd and the Cooroy-Noosa Rd had been the scene of numerous accidents.

"Member for Noosa Glen Elmes has been working with Noosa Council to have the Beckmans Rd improvements prioritised by the State Government,” Cr Wellington said.

"Council has not received an indication as to when the actual construction works on Beckmans Rd may be funded and thus might eventuate.

"In the meantime, Council will consider what further improvements to the Cooroy-Noosa Rd may be undertaken to improve safety.”