Big Day Out fun for all

GOOD TIMES: Pat Frost caught up with her friend Charles Tulloch at the ARCare Big Day Out.

IT WAS a Big Day Out for about 29 residents from Arcare Maroochydore and Arcare Peregian Springs who united with carers, volunteers and families for lunch, music and a catch up with friends.

For Pat Frost it was a chance to see friends she made when she lived at the Peregian Springs facility.

She made the move to Maroochydore to be closer to her daughter.

Ms Frost said it was wonderful to see all her friends from Peregian Springs again.

"I really am having a lovely day,” Ms Frost said.

"Every time I look around I see another friend.”

Arcare regional support manager Eve Burell said the event took about a month to plan and went "extremely well”.

"It's nice to have them all together, it certainly has been a team effort to get everyone here,” Ms Burell said.

"It's been tremendous the support and help from volunteers.”

Diane Tyler, who is a lifestyle co-ordinator from the Peregian Springs centre, said it was important that the families of the residents also felt like Arcare was their home, too.

"We have five volunteers here today,” Ms Tyler said.

"I wouldn't do my job without the volunteers.

"The families are the same; they all put their hands up and help out.

"We are all one team.”

Ms Tyler, who knew Mrs Frost from the Peregian Springs centre, said she was a true lady.

"She's is just a really beautiful lady,” Ms Tyler said.

This year was the first time the facilities have organised a get-together and they hope to do the same thing next year.

There are discussions of a new venue each year, or even a picnic or an in-house party.