Big event has world appeal

OUR magic millions, the Noosa Triathlon will go on giving long after the thousands of competitors and their free-spending entourages have gone home.

High end estimates for the economic boost that the five-day multi-sport festival injects into Noosa's already pumping tourist sector is $20million, but Tourism Noosa head Damien Massingham said it was undoubtedly multiple millions.

"Of course Noosa Triathlon is the largest triathlon (of its type) in the world. Last year we took that title and we aim to consolidate that and we're well and truly on the way,” he said.

With about 13,000 participants in the range of events, with more than 8000 in the Noosa Tri alone, every one usually has an entourage of about three people.

The average daily spend is $100, with many staying on to wind down after their events. And this does not factor in the event's charismatic pull on world viewers watching either the live stream to 128 countries or the Channel 7 on-sold package after the big race.

He said the festival was "stacked with events for all ages and abilities which really does bring a diverse range of people to the event”.

"Athletes come from as far as Afghanistan, Chile, Ireland, Zambia and our biggest contingent are from the United Kingdom, closely followed by New Zealand,” Mr Massingham.

"We've got a partnership with Channel 7. We broadcast two weeks later nationally but it's actually live-streamed to 128 countries around the world.”

He said this is then sent the world to Channel 7 affiliates

"You've got a very wide distribution of the Noosa Triathlon that are beamed around the world, and those visuals now are almost priceless.

"You've got an almost two-pronged benefit. You've got more people coming to Noosa and injecting millions of dollars in just cash flow.

"The second benefit is destination awareness that is gained around the world and it just makes people want to come here.”

Mr Massingham said Tourism Noosa leverages off the back of this.

"We utilise that awareness in everything we do and that then creates the aspiration to visit Noosa and then we make sure we turn that aspiration into bookings.”

Mr Massingham praised the hundreds of volunteers, also the largest for this kind of event, who help Ironman Oceania run Noosa Tri in such a slick way.

He said the benefits to Noosa far outweigh the weekend of inconvenience and locals are really proud of this event.

No other community the size of Noosa with 55,000 people can out-compete the likes of London for staging a world class event.

"We understand Noosa people are proud of this event and it's not something we take lightly and we're not going to jeopardise that.”