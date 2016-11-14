Big thumbs up for Healthy Harold

LIFE EDUCATION: Noosaville State School students with Wayne Hoens, Niki Andrinopolous, Sam Grehan, Mary McMahon and 4G at the van.

THE smiles couldn't have been any wider at Noosaville State School last week.

Healthy Harold the giraffe, who is synonymous with the Life Education program, made his annual visit to the school providing the kids with health and drug education.

Continuing its great work, Life Education began 37 years ago and has helped more than five million children make healthy and safe choices.

The program teaches children ways to keep their bodies healthy and to equip them with the skills to make appropriate choices and a way of learning to stay secure in potentially unsafe situations.

Life Education's Niki Andrinopoulos said she loved welcoming school kids to the high-tech mobile classroom.

"A lot of hard work went into raising the funds to buy our new Life Education van last year and we can't thank our sponsors enough,” Niki said.

"Bendigo Bank were quick to realise the importance of the Life Ed program and Wayne Hoens and the Tewantin branch got behind the project. In fact, annual funding plus the majority of the purchase price of the new van has come from them. Without their support ... we wouldn't be able to educate so many children in the region,” she said.

Niki travelled to more than 20 schools from Gympie to Yandina last year, reaching about 8000 children.

Life Education classes also provide a free parent information session. Visit lifeeducation.org.au.