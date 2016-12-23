Biosphere group back on track says councillor

A FORMER critic of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation, councillor Ingrid Jackson, has this week endorsed the foundation's performance after the tabling of its annual report in a Noosa Council meeting.

Cr Jackson said she was delighted the foundation, invested with overseeing Noosa Biosphere initiatives, had overcome the difficulties experienced in its first year and was now proceeding well as an organisation.

"During my election campaign, I was critical of certain aspects of the foundation's operations, especially about its governance and lack of transparency,” she said.

"I'm pleased that, under this year's chairmanship of Campbell Corfe, these matters are being addressed.

"The foundation's first annual report, together with a comprehensive and audited financial statement, has just been released and is available to the public and to Noosa Council,” she said.

She believed the community could look forward to 2017 being "a year of significant achievement for the foundation”.

"I also believe the community can feel that the Biosphere Reserve - this important component of Noosa's environment, economy and community - is in good hands.”

Cr Jackson expressed appreciation to the many groups contributing to environmental projects that had won grants from the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation: