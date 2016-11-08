Blaze destroys Cooroy home

TRAGEDY: A Cooroy house has been destroyed in a fire on Saturday. Photo Tessa Mapstone

NINE fire crews worked to contain a fire at a house on Belli Creek Rd at Cooroy on Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out about 4.40pm and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

At the time, firefighters were unsure if there was anyone inside the home.

The owners of the home were away in New Zealand.

A QFES spokesperson said a primary and secondary search had not been completed.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.

There have been several house fires in the region this year, including a house fire at Peregian Beach and another at Eumundi.

Firefighters are asking residents to be vigilant over the coming days with hot temperatures combined with low humidity predicted to create heightened fire activity.

Rural Fire Service North Coast Regional Manager Peter Hollier said the conditions were the first of such a level for the season and asked everyone to get on board to help keep the community safe.

"With very high fire danger across the north coast over the coming days, we're asking residents to take extra care, be alert, and help to prevent bushfires," Mr Hollier said.

Mr Hollier urged landowners who planned to conduct hazard reduction burns this weekend to postpone them until weather conditions improved and significant rain hit the region.

"I encourage anyone in need of a Permit to Light Fire to check in with their local fire warden or rural fire brigade," he said.

"Your local fire warden and rural fire brigade are very approachable members of your community and are all full of valuable information which could greatly help you and your family prepare."