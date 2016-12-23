Board for stand-up pedalling

STEP UP: Roman Algeri, 14, already has the hang of this new stand up water craft.

ALL YOU stand up paddlers may have to make room on the Noosa River for the latest water craft - stand up pedal power.

Four of these craft - a cross between a stepping machine SUP with the paddle - come compete with handle bars and rudder control hand levers. They are are now part of the attraction of new Noosa Marina hire business, Ready 2 Go Boat Hire.

These Hobie Mirage Eclipse craft were a sensation at the Brisbane Boat Show and attracted the interest of hire owner Dennis Algeri who is promoting them locally as Step & Go.

"It's similar to a paddle board but there's more to it ... you just step up and down like you're on a stepping machine and it just pushes you along,” Dennis said.

"It's gets up ... it will probably do five to six knots when you're really trying to run. It's a new concept and it had a massive attraction at the boat show.

"Everyone was crowded around it. I grabbed it because I could see that no one up here had one for hire.”

Dennis said the Hobie sales rep told him he was the only person on the Sunshine Coast to invest in the leisure and work-out craft. As well as the usual hire boats, Dennis has invested in eight-passenger barbecue pontoon boats which come with a toilet and sink. He said the toilets were usually found on boats built for a bigger crowd.

Last week his 14-year-old son Roman was testing out the new fun way to get across the water with relative ease. Dennis recently moved up to Tewantin from Brisbane after 15 years as real estate investor. He has mores Step and Gos ready to buy if interest in the craft takes off.