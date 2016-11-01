27°
Bondi boy Reidy gives race red hot Tri

Peter Gardiner | 1st Nov 2016 9:30 AM
Bondi Rescue lifeguard Andre Reidy Reid with the Noosa Heads lifesaving squad including Jordan Mercer left and Darren Mercer second back left.
Bondi Rescue lifeguard Andre Reidy Reid with the Noosa Heads lifesaving squad including Jordan Mercer left and Darren Mercer second back left. Peter Gardoner

A GOOD day in the working life of Bondi Rescue lifeguard Andrew 'Reidy' Reid is when a beach goer to Australia's most iconic stretch of sand does not have his "pecker” bitten off by a dog.

And definitely the most challenging was when he and the other Bondi Rescue crew had to leap into action to save the lives of 235 swimmers in one day, which is the local rescue record.

Reidy was lying in a lather of sweat in front of Noosa Heads SLSC's Peregian lifesaving clubhouse when the Noosa News came across him last week.

This is not the aftermath of a textbook, free-to-air rescue, but the fact that he was gearing up for Sunday's Noosa Triathlon and had decided to run from Noosa to Peregian.

Doing the Noosa Tri for him these past half a dozen years or so has been a pilgrimage north. And each year he lines up for a training session with the dynamic Mercer duo of Darren and daughter Jordan.

"I'd forgotten how hot it gets up here,” Reidy said to Darren, who has passed on his champion ironman genes to Jordy.

But not as hot as the pace of Darren's young training squad Reidy was soon challenged by.

"These kids are really fast, I can't keep up with them,” said the 37-year-old who started lifeguarding at the nation's busiest beach four years before Bondi Rescue debuted on our screens 11 season ago.

"I usually always come and do a session with Darren. I've done the full tri, but now I just do the team event.”

Noosa Triathlon last year was the world's biggest of its kind. Bondi can pack in summer crowds of 40,000 people, so lining up with 8000 "Triers” last year, might not really rate in his eyes.

However for Reidy, Noosa at Tri time is all about the massive vibe of people being active and having a good time.

"It's great. What's not to like about it? It's got a good atmosphere,” he said.

"Noosa's a good town. It's almost like a big country town.

"I love the idea of swimming and running, the bike riding - not so much, but I still like it. Every day it's got an event that involves swimming and running and it had beautiful weather ... always good conditions.”

He's not sure how long the Bondi boys will be rescuing in front of the cameras - probably as long as ratings keep their head above water.

"If we go again it will be season 12, we never know every year,” he said.

Reidy finds the challenge of keeping the country's most crowded waters safe, still as fresh and exciting as when he started.

And he reckons at times it is so hectic, the show can never capture all the drama associated with the often life-threatening and sometimes bizarre goings on there.

"They actually don't get all of it. Bondi is like a different beast,” Reidy said.

He also works at two other beaches and they are "nothing” compared to keeping order inside and out of the flags.

"When one thing happens, five things happen and you just have to find a way to manage it,” he said.

"They could never script anything down there. They don't have to. A guy got his doodle bitten off by a dog last year, you can't make that up.

"He came into the tower and it literally had ripped the whole of his pecker off.”

All in all, just another day in the Bondi Rescue office.

