Bottleneck for 'roadmap' to be eased

AS THE Noosa Council builds up its asset management "roadmap” using smart IT like "the Tardis” bitumen scanners and drainage cameras, it's battling to keep up with the pace of the data collection.

That's why councillors are looking to approve around $150,000 to add two staff members on to the payroll to collate the back-log of information.

Asset planning manager Bryan O'Connor said the new staffers would be looking at data and footage captured in the last six months from CCTV. This will help with new capital initiatives which have to be assessed as well as aid in identifying grant opportunities that might exist.

The data includes scans of Noosa's sealed roads collected by a special scanning vehicle called in council circles "the Tardis” which has gathered gigabytes of this data.

Councillor Frank Pardon was told that only Noosa's sealed roads had been scanned to indicate to council when to renew the surface.

"It will tell us when we have bigger (road) failures with it, and that it will need rehabilitation,” Mr O'Connor said. He said the council did not test its gravel roads, but relied on visual assessment by the crew regularly grading them.

"They're normally done in isolation at the moment in regards to requests that come in and we'll do assessments if there's safety and speed (concerns) and whether the condition of the road needs work,” he said.

He said the assessment included a judgement on whether the surface should be sealed.

Cr Pardon said he was concerned about the hinterland roads which were sealed but were "getting skinnier” and losing their edges.

"There's a heap of them,” he said. "Did the machine run across them if they're bitumen such as they are?”

He was told they had been scanned. Mr O'Connor said there was need to do extra visual assessment on these roads as to whether they should be widened or reformed.

He said this process had been started but was still in a "very immature” stage.

Mayor Tony Wellington asked when councillors were likely to see the first five-year capital works program.

Mr O'Connor said he had completed a draft and it should be ready to be workshopped with councillors and staff in a matter of weeks.