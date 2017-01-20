33°
Bright start to a life of schooling

20th Jan 2017 8:41 AM
READY TO START: Prep student Hamish with Holly at a Sunshine Beach State School open day.
STARTING prep school on Monday at Sunshine Beach State School will not be as overwhelming as it might have been thanks to a transition program.

To offset the wrench of tackling 'big school', preppies attend open and orientation days to help them and their families become familiar with the school environment before they start.

This gives the young learners the opportunity to meet their teachers and their new class friends.

This process takes the unknown concerns away and helps day one of school be a happier day for everyone.

Tara Bruin, prep transition co-ordinator at Sunshine Beach State School, suggests the following to help your prep children settle into the school routines:

  • Help them to pack their bag before school to make sure they have everything they need for the day - hat, water bottle and a healthy morning tea and lunch are essential.
  • Often when you ask children what they did at school they will tell you that they did 'nothing'. Try asking them to tell you two of their favourite things that happened during the day or ask them to tell you about something they know today that they didn't know yesterday.
  • Tiredness is particularly noticeable in the first few weeks of prep. Early dinners and bringing bedtime a little earlier can really help.
  • Share a book together. Children love it when you read aloud. Try to spend at least 10 minutes a day reading aloud your child.
  • Make sure that you get to school on time. Children often find it harder to settle if they arrive after school has started. By arriving on time you allow your child time to chat to their friends, say good morning to the teacher and say goodbye to you before school starts.
  • Be on time to pick to pick them up, it has been a very long day for them and they like to know that you will be there soon when the bells goes to pick them up.

Sunshine Beach is currently holding information sessions for prep students starting in 2018. The first information session is on Thursday, February 23 at 9.15am. A Prep Open Day will be held on Thursday, March 9 at 9.15am. For more information or to book a place, phone the school office on 54746333.

Sunshine Beach State School is accepting new enrolments for 2017, for all year levels from Prep to Year 6 from families who live anywhere on the coast or hinterland. Please contact the school's principal, Jenny Easey by email at principal @sunshinebeachss.eq. edu.au or phone the office on 54746333.

