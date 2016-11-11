Bring on our zero future

GREEN POWER: Greens candidate for Noosa and Zero Emissions Noosa supporter Joe Shlegeris, recharges his Tesla watched by Mayor Tony Wellington and VIvien Griffin at the ZEN MOU signing.

NOOSA is putting in a "Queensland first” bid to be producing zero carbon emissions in 10 years, with a reduction campaign spearheaded by the council and an alliance of 15 key community, business and environment groups.

The eco-savvy Noosa Blue Resort with its electric vehicle recharger was the venue for the launch on Wednesday of Zero Emissions Noosa (ZEN) which has the backing also of CQ University and University of the Sunshine Coast.

ZEN spokeswoman and former councillor Vivien Griffin said the groups had signed a memorandum of understanding "committing to the goal of achieving zero net carbon emissions in Noosa by 2026”.

"That requires innovation across electricity, transport, waste, buildings and land use,” Ms Griffin said.

"We have established working groups in each of these areas to develop initiatives which will get us to our target goal. We are confident the Noosa community will get on board with our goals, and our alliance of 15 key Noosa organisations will definitely help this happen.”

These included Country Noosa, Tourism Noosa, Noosa Landcare, CCIQ Noosa, Boosa Shire Residents and Ratepayers Association, Noosa Integrated Catchment Association and both the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation and the Noosa Community Biosphere Association.

Mayor Tony Wellington said Noosa Council's consultation last May with consultancy Beyond Zero Emissions had proven a catalyst with the whole of Noosa community.

"The time (for ZEN) is absolutely right for Noosa,” Cr Wellington said.

"As well as being pleasantly surprised to the community reaction to ZEN, I've also been extremely encouraged by the way in which council staff have embraced this initiative.

"It's really game-changing stuff for community and for council. Once what was a business as usual attitude is now being looked through a whole new prism.”

Noosa Blue Resort general manager Liam Kennedy said his resort was working towards cutting down on its formerly very high electricity and gas bills.

He said he has now "bought into the whole Noosa vibe and the Biosphere” to "try and turn this Noosa Blue green so to speak”. Department of Environment and Heritage Protection's Georgine Roodenrys told the launch there would be a climate action round table in Cairns in February and said the focus would be on local government initiatives like ZEN.

"My team was so excited by what you are doing today,” she said.

She said it was "exciting” that communities like Noosa were "really starting to take this into their own hands”.

A Tesla electric vehicle owned by Greens candidate for Noosa Joe Shlegeris and electric bikes were on display at the launch.