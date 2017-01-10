Walking to help others have a brighter future

SAM JOHNSON didn't study engineering to build the next Sydney Opera House - he studied it to help make a difference to the lives of others.

"I'm not really interested in building a skyscraper in Noosa Heads," Sam said.

"I'm more interested in the big improvements in quality of life we can have with small engineering projects in developing countries."

So when Sam, 23, was researching for his final year thesis and came across Pollinate Energy, he knew it was a company he wanted to help.

The engineering graduate from Yaroomba hopes to shed light - literally - on Pollinate Energy, a not-for- profit that helps to improve the quality of life of Indian slum families who don't have access to electricity.

On January 16, Sam will begin a symbolic 45km trek finishing in Noosa, with only the light of Pollinate Energy product the solar lamp to guide him.

"I will start walking solo at sunset from the Point Cartwright lighthouse, walk through the night along the Coastal Pathway to finish at Noosa Heads Surf Club at sunrise," Sam said.

"I thought it was a good opportunity to bring the light, and what the light does - even the little way that it's going to help me on this walk.

"I thought it was quite symbolic to start at the light house down at Mooloolaba."

Not only that, in the 24 hours leading up to the walk, he'll be going completely electricity-free.

"So that's not using a car, any power, no refrigeration, so I'll be eating only dry things," he said.

Sam hopes to raise $2000 for Pollinate Energy to help the company purchase products like the solar light lamp, safe cooking stoves and water filters.

Sam said the difference between Pollinate and other not-for-profits was it did not rely on hand-outs, rather working in a sustainable business model.

"They sell the products on a loan basis, so they don't have to rely on hand outs. It's like giving a man a fish or teaching a man how to fish," Sam said.

"For my thesis, I researched the best social businesses in the world, , looking at common traits of ones that worked, what they did, and Pollinate ticks the boxes for a lot of those.

"They're really doing some good stuff."

Sam has plans to undertake internships in India, Cambodia and France.

Donate to Sam's cause at tinyurl.com/PollinateEnergyFundraiser.