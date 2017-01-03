Bus driver not convinced free buses make a difference

A NOOSA bus driver isn't convinced the free buses have a positive impact during peak tourist season.

The bus driver, who did not wish to be named, said the congestion was still a big problem for Noosa.

"I don't think it takes any cars off the roads, especially on Hastings St,” he said.

He said running the free buses twice a year was costly and members of the community were footing the expensive bill.

"Ratepayers are paying for it and I happen to be a ratepayer,” he said.

"Maroochy Council stopped it (free buses). It just wasn't worth their while, it was costing them too much.”

He said the one positive aspect of the free transport was there was no fare evasion, an issue he believed was entrenched in the Sunshine Coast.

"I suppose the one positive thing is because there's no fares, there's no fare evasion.

"There's a real culture of fare evasion on the Sunshine Coast. People just get on the bus and walk on.

"Us bus drivers, we're sick of getting spat on, punched, so we just let them on.”

Another bus driver said the traffic was "horrendous” and a new approach was needed to tackle the issue.