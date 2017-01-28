Bus snub just makes us sick

FAIR GO: Noosa MP Glen Elmes and Cr Ingrid Jackson want a better hospital bus deal for local residents.

TRANSLINK'S new Sunshine Coast University Hospital bus service review which has snubbed Noosa patients and visitors is unacceptable.

That is according to Member for Noosa Glen Elmes and Noosa councillor Ingrid Jackson who have been driving hard since October for a better link service for Noosa residents.

"They decided south of the Maroochy River they'd provide three additional bus routes, 401 additional services and not one of those is north of the Noosa River,” Mr Elmes said.

"So the people who live in Noosa, and Tewantin and Peregian Springs and so forth who are furtherest from the hospital are going to find it most difficult to access the hospital.”

He said the State Government Transport and Health Ministers had to understand how important was the Noosa bus link to the hospital.

"Someone has got to fund people being able to access the hospital,” he said.

Mr Elmes cited that the Sunshine Coast University years ago realised it needed a good connection between its Sippy Downs and Noosa campuses.

"They actually pay for a bus to go from here down to the university, so they recognise the need so it's time TransLink, or the hospital or someone recognises the need as well,” he said.

Mr Elmes said a trip from Tewantin to the hospital would take somewhere between 90 minutes to two hours and two changes of bus.

"Then they've got to turn around and come back. That's just not acceptable,” he said.

Cr Jackson said: "Obviously a direct transport would be the ideal but we do understand we don't have the (population) density that might support that.

"Things like an express bus to Maroochydore which would speed that up and then the connection to 611.

"An express bus would not be just for patients it would be for people who want to go to Maroochydore, so there is potential there.”

Cr Ingrid Jackson said TransLink had considered submissions from MP Glen Elmes and herself about better Sunshine Coast University Hospital bus services.

She was told the connection time between route 620 (Noosa to Maroochydore) and the new route 611 (Maroochydore to SCUH) had been varied in response to their travel concerns.

"What this means is that wait time has been reduced from 20 to 10 minutes, a miniscule concession,” she said.

Transport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said extra bus services are in place ahead of the opening of the hospital and the new bus routes, additional services and later operating hours mean better public transport connections from key locations across the Coast.