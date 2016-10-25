27°
Call for sign of smart planning

Peter Gardiner | 25th Oct 2016 6:44 AM
SIGN CALL: Tiffany, Ron and Marcus Logan run a local industrial estate business and want a more flexible approach to council signage regulations.
SIGN CALL: Tiffany, Ron and Marcus Logan run a local industrial estate business and want a more flexible approach to council signage regulations.

NOOSA'S Storage First director Tiffany Logan wants Noosa Council to smarten up its planning approach to signs.

Her call comes after a Noosa News report last month of a Planning and Environment Court challenge by another storage operator to an enforcement notice.

Ms Logan said there were two issues.

"Firstly, the Noosa Plan is inherently flawed as it is not consistently prescriptive on the matter of signage, and as such remains open to interpretation and as a result of a number of successful appeals,” she said.

"The 10sq m signage allowable under the plan is not commercial for all business.

"For a retail shop which may have a 5m street frontage, 10sq m of signage may be perfectly appropriate, however for an industrial business with an 80m frontage, 10sq m is minuscule and simply not relative to commercial,” Ms Logan said.

She said if the Noosa Plan better supported and accommodated the needs of local businesses, appeals against the Noosa Council would be reduced.

"After all, it is all of us local ratepayers who are footing the bill for Noosa Council to fight these legal matters,” Ms Logan said.

"We need our councillors to be practical in their approach and recognise the needs of local business and support local business in implementing a common- sense approach to this matter.

"Rather than restricting signage to such an absurd level, more practical limits and restrictions should apply.”

She said the Noosa Plan needed to be amended to be clear and prescriptive and to better reflect the nature and type of businesses and their advertising requirement.

"Secondly, it is Noosa Council's reactive management of these issues that infuriates and exacerbates situations.

"Historically, Noosa Council follow up only the matters which are brought to their attention.

"So if no one complains, Noosa Council generally will not act.”

Ms Logan said that, over the years, this had given rise a highly non-level playing field, whereby some business had applied through the correct channels and were operating generally within the Noosa Plan guidelines.

"The council historically have acted as a toothless tiger when it comes to managing these situations,” she said.

Ms Logan said that, as a long-time local, she wanted to work in with the Noosa Council to act responsibly in managing the Noosa Plan so that it was respected and adhered to by all.

Council planning and environment manager Kerri Coyle, said a profusion of large signage is rarely helpful.

"It makes it harder for people to identify one business's sign over another, and the visual clutter you end up with erodes the area's character and beauty,” Ms Coyle said.　

"That's why our local laws, and our planning scheme, clearly set out the size, type and number of signs each business is allowed.　

"To make sure everyone plays by these rules, and not just the businesses we've received complaints about, we're auditing all of the shire's signs.”　

She said this will mean a fairer playing field, and it will help stop the creep of non-complying signs that we've seen in some areas.　

"Once we've finished the audit, we can start working with business owners who aren't playing fairly to ensure they modify their signage,” Ms Coyle said.

