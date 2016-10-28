Call in engineers to fix road blackspot

A RIDGEWOOD road trouble spot may be upgraded after a local resident "bent the ear” of Cr Frank Pardon at the Noosa Council meeting in Cooroy last week.

Resident Warren O'Neill attended the Cooroy Sport Hub councillor meet and greet and informed Cr Pardon, who is an advocate for hinterland road improvements, of a spate of accidents on a hilly Donnellys Rd.

Mr O'Neill said there had been three accidents in two weeks this month and one required ambulance transportation to

hospital.

"Every time it dries out (it's more dangerous),” he said.

"It's a hill and coming down from the top it's a right hander and you slip off the left and if you're coming up the other way and something's coming down the hill, you're forced off over a cliff.

"It's the camber of the road on the side and it needs to be bitumen. We have a lot of accidents there. It's not wide enough and it's the shape of the road and it's gravel.”

Mr O'Neill said Gympie Council jurisdiction "goes to the top of the hill and it's all bitumen (there)”.

Cr Pardon said a lot of these country accidents are not reported so it is hard to get problems areas like this prioritised for an upgrade.

He said he would inspect the site and bring this section to the attention of council staff.

"I'll get my engineers to have a look and we've got the capital works budget coming up,” Cr Pardon said.

"I don't know (as yet) without looking at it, but we can improve the width of it - that's not a problem.

"Sealing is a lot more expensive, but if it's not going to hold on a gravel bend you can run a bit of a seal on that bend just to give them some traction, especially if it's going down a mountain side,” Cr Pardon said.