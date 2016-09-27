26°
News

Capturing our Noosa from high

Jamaica Lipson | 27th Sep 2016 4:00 PM
NEW LOOK: Local photographer Dave Gleeson's work can be seen on a Melbourne tram.
NEW LOOK: Local photographer Dave Gleeson's work can be seen on a Melbourne tram.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHAT started as a hobby for Dave Gleeson has turned out to be a whole lot more.

After a 20-year career in print media based in Sydney, Dave moved to Noosa five years ago and started SurfShots.

During his time in the media industry, Dave would take photos for the magazines he worked for.

As a keen surfer all his life, Dave's passion is ocean and surf photography and capturing the "everyday” moment.

Dave said the move to Noosa was all about the lifestyle.

"We thought if we don't leave Sydney before the kids got to high school, we never would,” he said.

As a keen surfer growing up in Cronulla, Dave used to take photos of pro surfers when they visited.

Now, Dave is the official photographer for Sunshine Beach Surf Club, Noosa Festival of Surfing and Learn to Surf Noosa.

He has also shot most of the current Tourism Noosa marketing material hero images, including the iconic 2016 Melbourne Tram image, shot at Noosa Main Beach.

In the past few years, Dave has also created stunning imagery for Tourism Noosa via his drone aerial cameras.

This footage has been used to attract visitors from all over the world through the Visit Noosa website and trade shows and major events, where the imagery is screened on high rotation.

This iconic aerial footage includes scenes of Noosa's stunning beaches, attractions, hinterland and activities - attracting millions of views.

Along with his normal surf and commercial land and water-based photography, as from next month, Dave is now also able to offer aerial photography and video using his drone cameras.

This new aerial photography and video service is affordable, highly visually appealing and creates great images for everyday businesses at extremely affordable rates.

No longer do you need to hire a helicopter, pilot and crew to get great local aerial images - SurfShots can do it for you quickly, safely and cost-effectively, with great results guaranteed.

Last year was the first year Dave went full-time as a freelance photographer.

Before moving to Noosa, Dave and his family had holidayed in the area a bit but didn't know anyone.

But it all worked out: "We haven't regretted the move,” Dave said.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
MISSING: Have you seen this girl?

MISSING: Have you seen this girl?

LATEST: A 17-YEAR-OLD girl has been reported missing from Noosa has been found safe and well.

Travellers take advantage of 'free camping' spot

A van parked at Noosa Junction bowls club.

Empty bowls club has become free camping spot out of council control

Waving the way to better mental health

STRONG: Noosa OneWave group would love to see more people join their supportive community.

ONE wave, one conversation, one hug is all it takes - to save a life

Capturing our Noosa from high

NEW LOOK: Local photographer Dave Gleeson's work can be seen on a Melbourne tram.

Dave Gleeson's freelance photography has taken off

Local Partners

Capturing our Noosa from high

WHAT started as a hobby for Dave Gleeson has turned out to be a whole lot more.

Big plans for our region

TEAM MEETING: MP Andrew Wallace, MP Llew O'Brien, Senator Fiona Nash, Mayor Tony Wellington and MP Ted O'Brien.

The Coast's top ten projects were being showcased to the Minister

Cool-headed Ben, 11, saves the day for swimmer

Noosa Heads SLSC president Ross Fisher congratulates 11-year-old Ben Lorentson on rescuing a surfer from dangerous surf.

Ben,11, saves swimmer

Waving the way to better mental health

STRONG: Noosa OneWave group would love to see more people join their supportive community.

ONE wave, one conversation, one hug is all it takes - to save a life

Travellers take advantage of 'free camping' spot

A van parked at Noosa Junction bowls club.

Empty bowls club has become free camping spot out of council control

Step into the World of Lace in Pomona

CAREFULLY MADE: The World of Lace at a previous show.

Come on down to the Brisbane Craft Show and support a local business

Love comes back on course for Katy and Bertie

Katy Dixon and her long lost Berty the once lovesick swan with his family at home on the Noosa Springs lake.

Noosa swan find true love on course

Noosa woman breaking the cycle of poverty in Nepal

GOOD DEED: Laguna Jacks manager John Whimpress (right) is organising a fundraiser for Alissa Hill, with proceeds going to Alissa's orphanage in Nepal called Sunshine Children's Home.

Alissa Hill has helped many children in Nepal thrive

10 unexpected school holiday events to get in to

FAMILY FAVOURITE: A scene from the animated movie Zootopia, which will screen as part of Movie Night Under The Stars.

Don't let the holiday's end without getting along to one of these

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber split

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber have split after 11 years together.

Why Chris Hemsworth was spotted wearing nail polish

RED CARPET: Do you think Chris Hemsworth is the typical unpolished but well-natured Aussie bloke?

He's now officially the best bloke in Australia

Testament's new album is a concept album

ROME, ITALY- JULY 27, 2016: Testament photographed at The Roman Collisseium in Rome, Italy on July 27,2016. Gene Ambo

Testament to release new album

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

PREVIEW: Luke Cage origin story is a strong addition to MCU

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage.

MIKE Colter stars as latest Marvel superhero to get his own series.

Kate goes down fighting in heated Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Kate Campbell.

YOGA teacher's 'good guys' alliance fails to get off the ground.

Emily Blunt's (almost) singing career

Emily Blunt nearly became the British Britney Spears.

Tranquility And Serenity

21 Isambert Road, Glenview 4553

4 2 2 $660,000

21 Isambert Road is located in a quiet location Glenview has to offer. Resting on a manicured gently slopping landscaped 8,842 sqm lot it will suit the astute...

BIG HOUSE ON BIG BLOCK

8 Oakland Drive, Tewantin 4565

House 4 2 2 $610,000

Tastefully presented and appointed for relaxation and ease of living, this contemporary single level residence provides a superb family home of light, space and...

CONTEMPORARY RESORT STYLE LIVING WITH STUNNING LONG WATER VIEWS

13 Topsails Place, Noosaville 4566

House 4 2 2 $1,995,000

This beautifully presented home is positioned in a highly sought after dress circle location in Noosa Waters. Set on a 750m2 blue chip parcel of land with an 18...

BREATHTAKINGLY ELEGANT

28 Masthead Quay, Noosaville 4566

House 5 4 4 $2,595,000

Capturing intimate long water views, this exceptionally designed residence defines luxury and comfort, with exquisite detail displayed across both stunning levels.

LIVING ON A GRAND SCALE

23 Tingara Court, Tewantin 4565

House 3 2 2 $610,000

Poised on an impressive 1606sqm parcel of land, and with room for the addition of sheds plus great side access, this well looked after property is at entry buying...

ENVIABLE LOCATION!

26 Butler Street, Tewantin 4565

House 5 2 2 $635,000

The living is easy in this impeccably presented home, moments away from the very popular Tewantin Golf Course, Primary school, Tewantin Village, the beautiful...

Superb VALUE, Easy Care LIVING!

3 Melaleuca Avenue, Buderim 4556

House 3 1 3 Auction

Budget conscious Buderim buyers cannot go past this delightful home on a leafy 822sqm. block in a sought-after family-friendly pocket within walking distance to...

BUDERIM on a Budget!

2 Babylon Close, Buderim 4556

House 3 1 2 Auction

This neat and tidy lowset brick home on a huge flat 857sqm. corner block offers a fabulous opportunity for entry level buyers to purchase in Buderim in a...

Space for the Kids!

31 Spoonbill Drive, Forest Glen 4556

House 4 2 2 $535,000

Parents, does this sound appealing? A large family home, with the master bedroom up one end of the house, and the other three bedrooms at the other. The large...

Contemporary Buderim Home with Ocean Views

16 Dixon Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 3 Auction 29 October...

If you are looking for privacy and seclusion on top of Buderim, then look no further then this stylish home exploding with charisma and a touch of country charm.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'

First stages of $25 million housing development underway

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.

The blocks of land are much bigger than usual

Couple build their own 'tiny house' for $45k

Holly Bowen and Oli Bucher built their "tiny house" themselves, only hiring a plumber and an electrician. Photo/supplied

The house, which is built on a trailer and can be towed.

Rocky proves prime real estate in latest REIQ report

Kas Woch sold this Wood St home in Depot Hill for $107,000 in August.

A new investor's market as Rocky house prices hit lowest in state