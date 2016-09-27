Capturing our Noosa from high

NEW LOOK: Local photographer Dave Gleeson's work can be seen on a Melbourne tram.

WHAT started as a hobby for Dave Gleeson has turned out to be a whole lot more.

After a 20-year career in print media based in Sydney, Dave moved to Noosa five years ago and started SurfShots.

During his time in the media industry, Dave would take photos for the magazines he worked for.

As a keen surfer all his life, Dave's passion is ocean and surf photography and capturing the "everyday” moment.

Dave said the move to Noosa was all about the lifestyle.

"We thought if we don't leave Sydney before the kids got to high school, we never would,” he said.

As a keen surfer growing up in Cronulla, Dave used to take photos of pro surfers when they visited.

Now, Dave is the official photographer for Sunshine Beach Surf Club, Noosa Festival of Surfing and Learn to Surf Noosa.

He has also shot most of the current Tourism Noosa marketing material hero images, including the iconic 2016 Melbourne Tram image, shot at Noosa Main Beach.

In the past few years, Dave has also created stunning imagery for Tourism Noosa via his drone aerial cameras.

This footage has been used to attract visitors from all over the world through the Visit Noosa website and trade shows and major events, where the imagery is screened on high rotation.

This iconic aerial footage includes scenes of Noosa's stunning beaches, attractions, hinterland and activities - attracting millions of views.

Along with his normal surf and commercial land and water-based photography, as from next month, Dave is now also able to offer aerial photography and video using his drone cameras.

This new aerial photography and video service is affordable, highly visually appealing and creates great images for everyday businesses at extremely affordable rates.

No longer do you need to hire a helicopter, pilot and crew to get great local aerial images - SurfShots can do it for you quickly, safely and cost-effectively, with great results guaranteed.

Last year was the first year Dave went full-time as a freelance photographer.

Before moving to Noosa, Dave and his family had holidayed in the area a bit but didn't know anyone.

But it all worked out: "We haven't regretted the move,” Dave said.