'Car nuts' help out a local family

Lazy Sunday Car Meet encourages locals with rare and vintage cars to get together on Rene St every third Sunday.

BOB and Jacqui Murphy organise car meets in Noosaville every month to raise money for a family doing it tough.

Last month, a young disabled boy called Ziggy and his family were the recipients - a boy who, according to his mother, was usually terrified of loud engines.

"His mother said he's scared of cars, the noise of hot rods and V8s starting up and making a lot of noise,” Bob said.

"The funny thing is, he fell in love with one of the hot rods there - he hopped in and he didn't want to get out of it.

"We couldn't believe it.”

Ziggy's family have had a rough year, with his father in and out of hospital for operations, and needing a large sum of money to purchase an assistance dog for Ziggy.

Bob said since Ziggy's family welcomed the assistance dog into their home, he's made excellent progress with his behaviour and happiness.

"The father has had operations all year, they've had a really bad year,” Bob said.

"Now the dog and Ziggy have to be trained as one so the dog will watch over him and look after him.

"The dog stops him from getting into mischief.”

Self-confessed 'car nut' Bob heard about Ziggy and his family through Taylor Shaw, the manager of Donut King at the Noosa Civic.

Bob told Taylor he was looking to donate the money raised from the car meets to a local family, and Taylor suggested a family that regularly visits Donut King.

At the last car meet on December 18, Bob and Jacqui donated $1260 to Ziggy and his family, hoping to make their Christmas a little bit easier.

"We only have a gold coin donation for a sandwich or a drink, and we only do it once a month, so that's a fair bit of money we've raised,” Bob said.

"We gave them the cash and they were over the moon. They thought they were coming just to get a little present, and we gave them the donations, and they nearly died.”

Bob said he very much enjoys organising the car meets, especially when they can hand over the money they've collected throughout the year to a family in need.

"I love it, just the feeling,” Bob said.

"He (Ziggy) had an elder brother and he came up and shook my hand about three times and said thank you very much for your help.”

Bob said the car meets wouldn't happen without the support of the community.

"I want to thank Graeme of Otto's Mufflers, Steve of Noosa Meat Centre, Taylor from Donut King Noosa Civic and Sam from Cafe 2 U, who have all been so good to give up their time or have supplied food and drinks.

"And all the people who turned up once a month with their pride and joy.

"I would also like to thank Sound in Motion Noosa, Repco Noosa, Auto Pro Noosa and Bursons Noosa for their generous donations.”

Lazy Sunday Car Meet

Third Sunday of every month

Next car meet on January 15, 8.30-11am.

Held at Otto's Mufflers, 42 Rene St, Noosaville

Sausage sizzle for a gold coin donation