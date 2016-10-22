Career on wheels just flies right by for Desiree

MILESTONE: Desiree Phillips will be celebrating 21 years with Tewantin Noosa Meals on Wheels on Sunday.

DESIREE Phillips will be celebrating an important milestone on Sunday - 21 years with Tewantin Noosa Meals on Wheels.

Desiree started off as a part-time cook in the Wallace Dr kitchen, as her previous experience in hospitality made her the perfect candidate for the job.

"I started off doing three days a week as a cook,” Desiree said.

"My husband and I both worked in restaurants previously, and he suggested I work at Meals on Wheels.

"Since then, I've been managing for about 14 years.”

Desiree said she has seen some major changes brought in during her time with MOW, mostly concerning overhauls in industry regulations.

"There's different ways things are done now. It was quite basic before but now it's more regulated,” she said.

"It keeps those checks and balances, makes sure everybody's safe. We're more accountable.”

Desiree said she won't be doing anything special to mark the occasion, but intends to stay with MOW for years to come.

"I love my job. You just come to work every day, and here I am after 21 years.

"It's a beautiful, friendly place.

"People that volunteer are lovely people because they do it out of the kindness of their own heart.

"I love coming to work.”