Caring to make a career change

23rd Sep 2016 4:58 PM
Aleesha Hampson
Aleesha Hampson Contributed

WHEN former Qantas business unit manager Aleesha Hampson's work-life balance became too turbulent, she parachuted into fulfilling hands-on nursing studies thanks to the Noosa campus of CQUniversity

"Around the age of 30 I had become a workaholic who was not being fulfilled by my work or the earning of bonuses, so I had reached a watershed,” Aleesha said.

"Going into nursing is without a doubt the best decision I have ever made, because even on bad days I know I have been able to help people, so it's absolutely worthwhile.”

Now in her second year with CQUniversity, Aleesha recently completed an emergency department placement with Queensland Health, arranged with support from a scholarship from the Australian College of Nursing.

"The scholarship status gave me extra learning experiences and flexibility to choose where I wanted to work at the hospital,” she said.

"The clinical placement was incredible and has really helped cement everything I have been learning in my degree.”

As a school leaver, Aleesha took on business administration roles while completing TAFE business management qualifications before becoming a human resources manager for an aircraft engines structural contractor.

That transitioned to her Qantas role and then her most recent position as a laser clinic manager, while juggling her role as a mother of two.

"I had always had a keen interest in nursing but people around me had talked me out of it,” Aleesha said.

"I know it involves being on your feet all day, and I am not interested in the money - for me it's for enjoyment and fulfilment.”

Aleesha said the CQUniversity nursing degree was a flexible mix of distance education, residential classes at Noosa and clinical placements.

Aleesha is also actively involved in the local junior rugby.

