Cashed up for Christmas in classy coup

FOR Santa's Classy Helpers there are only two major fundraisers for the year - a charity golf day and a dinner.

On Sunday, October 23, when the golf day was held, not only did it rain, it was also the coldest day in 30 years.

Through some remarkable work by the ladies, they still managed to raise $22,200 from the golf day and donations.

There are always new members joining, and this year was Robyn Corrick's first year.

"It's always nice to give something back when you are retired,” Robyn said.

Last year the dinner raised $10,000 and the golf day $11,200.

Fortunately a fashion parade earlier this year added around $6000.

This year the dinner was cancelled, leaving a gaping $10,000 hole in their budget.

Classy Helpers president Lorraine Kenway said she'd like to thank all the businesses and restaurants who donated prizes to the golf day.

Santa's Classy Helpers is a charity run by volunteers, which brings Christmas joy to special families in the Noosa area.