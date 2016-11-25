Chance to have new input on closed hall and new shire plan

The Cooroy Memorial Hall - needs some urgent tender loving care and a new trustee.

NOOSA Council is keen to hear from a wide range of community members tomorrow at a public workshop into the future of the Cooroy Memorial Hall.

And council spokeswoman Kerri Contini today urged all residents with an interest in the hall to come along and have a say from 9.30am at the Cooroy State School hall.

As well Council is urging residents who are yet to join the discussion about Noosa's new planning scheme to have a say this weekend, or next.

"These remaining consultation events, or information 'pop-ups' are the last in the initial series of 11 events held across the shire," says Planning and Infrastructure Director Martin Drydale.

"Council is hosting the information 'pop-ups' to give residents a say on planning scheme priorities, and to provide feedback on the discussion paper before work starts on the draft."

Council staff and councillors will be on hand this Sunday, November 27, at the Noosa Farmers Market between 7am and 10am; and next Sunday December 4 in front of the Noosa Heads Surf Club, between 7.30am and 9.30am.

Residents can have a say on yoursay.noosa.qld.gov.au until December 12, after which time Council will be compiling a report on all feedback.

For more information about the New Noosa Plan Discussion Paper visit Yoursay.noosa.qld.gov.au. Email strategicplanning@noosa.qld.gov.au or telephone 5329 6500.

As for the hall Ms Contini said: "If you'd like to see the hall restored and reused in some way, let us know. If you'd like council to consider other options for the site, such as establishing a park or playground on it, then come and share your ideas,” she said.

Ms Contini said a community consultation process had helped to shape the Cooroy Butter Factory and council was hoping for a similar success this time.

"We are also interested in hearing from people who might like to play a role in the future of the facility,” Ms Contini said.

Last month the council took over as trustee of the memorial hall, which has been closed due to safety concerns since November.