Chance to hit the road and discover Kin Kin charms

NOW that the Noosa Country drive is sealed there's never been a better time to take in the creative charms of Kin Kin.

The Great Day out in Kin Kin this weekend will see the award-winning Broadcroft Design, a creative metalwork business,l launch The Croft Garden Gallery at 61 Kin Kin-Gympie Rd, Kin Kin on Saturday 26 and Sunday November 27, 9am-2pm.

There will be landscape features and sculptural planters on the two-acre property, with Simply Succulents selling plants over both days. There are also native bee workshops with Chris from Kin Kin Native Bees, and light refreshments will be available to purchase.

The Croft Garden Gallery will then be open on the first Sunday of each month and by appointment, with hives, native bee products and Broadcroft Design creative metalwork for sale.

Paddock To Garment, an alpaca and silk farm and weaving studio and gallery, will be at the Meet the Makers event at the Artisans Gallery in Eumundi on today from 1-4pm. They will also be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm at 24 Dr Pages Road, Kin Kin for visits to the farm, studio and shop. Phone 0427 013 805.

It will also open Wednesdays 9am to 2pm. Phone Broadcroft Design on 5485 4420 and phone Kin Kin Native Bees for bee workshop information on 0427 385 537.

While in Kin Kin, drop in at the Kin Kin General Store, home of Black Ant Gourmet, a restaurant and farm shop open seven days from 7am for breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea., November 26 and 27, will feature the Kin Kin General Store, home of Black Ant Gourmet.