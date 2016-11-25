27°
News

Chance to hit the road and discover Kin Kin charms

25th Nov 2016 3:05 PM
Paddock To Garment is an Alpaca & Silk Farm and Weaving Studio & Gallery.
Paddock To Garment is an Alpaca & Silk Farm and Weaving Studio & Gallery. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NOW that the Noosa Country drive is sealed there's never been a better time to take in the creative charms of Kin Kin.

The Great Day out in Kin Kin this weekend will see the award-winning Broadcroft Design, a creative metalwork business,l launch The Croft Garden Gallery at 61 Kin Kin-Gympie Rd, Kin Kin on Saturday 26 and Sunday November 27, 9am-2pm.

There will be landscape features and sculptural planters on the two-acre property, with Simply Succulents selling plants over both days. There are also native bee workshops with Chris from Kin Kin Native Bees, and light refreshments will be available to purchase.

The Croft Garden Gallery will then be open on the first Sunday of each month and by appointment, with hives, native bee products and Broadcroft Design creative metalwork for sale.

Paddock To Garment, an alpaca and silk farm and weaving studio and gallery, will be at the Meet the Makers event at the Artisans Gallery in Eumundi on today from 1-4pm. They will also be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, 10am-4pm at 24 Dr Pages Road, Kin Kin for visits to the farm, studio and shop. Phone 0427 013 805.

It will also open Wednesdays 9am to 2pm. Phone Broadcroft Design on 5485 4420 and phone Kin Kin Native Bees for bee workshop information on 0427 385 537.

While in Kin Kin, drop in at the Kin Kin General Store, home of Black Ant Gourmet, a restaurant and farm shop open seven days from 7am for breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea., November 26 and 27, will feature the Kin Kin General Store, home of Black Ant Gourmet.

　

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Chance to hit the road and discover Kin Kin charms

Chance to hit the road and discover Kin Kin charms

Take off for Kin Kin drive delights

Sharing spirit chimes right in

Michele Lipner, REAP Sunshine Coast, Tarn Davies of Peregian Shares and Cares with Steve Bright, Pool Café Peregian Springs

REAPING a fine effort to help needy

Hopes of clawing back planning powers

PLAN POWER: Noosa Council is keen to win back is planning control.

Planning powers may return

Anne exploring options to save her Dora

Dora the orangutan

Animal carer is on a mission

Local Partners

Chance to hit the road and discover Kin Kin charms

Take off for Kin Kin drive delights

Cooroy's sprucing up for Christmas

SANTA'S HELPERS: Santa's elves have been busy decorating Cooroy.

Santa's helpers flock to Cooroy

Your weekend gig guide across the Coast

TRIPLE J FAVES: Holy Holy will play Solbar, Maroochydore.

Plan your big weekend in music.

Dubarray brings good vibes back to Oz music scene

Electro/soul outfit Dubarray.

European and festival favourite Dubbarray is coming to the Coast.

Youth band swings into gear for final 2016 concert

The Sunshine Coast Youth Band

Sunshine Coast Youth Band is set to perform its final 2016 concert.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum making musical movie

JOSEPH Gordon-Levitt and Channing Tatum have teamed up to make a musical movie, and their pal Michael Bacall is writing the script.

Kelly Clarkson grateful she won't get pregnant again

Kelly Clarkson is "thankful" she won't be having any more children

Crackdown on parking limits catches out beach users

Parking at some parts of Alexandra Headland is two hours, which isn't enough for the average person to enjoy lunch or head to the beach, says Alex Surf Club general manager Ashley Robinson.

Council officers out in force at popular beachside location

Kanye West to remain in hospital over Thanksgiving

Kanye West will reportedly remain in hospital for several more days

Hamish and Andy ready to rock Rankins Springs

Hamish and Andy

Hamish and Andy to perform at Rankins Springs pub re-opening

Your weekend gig guide across the Coast

TRIPLE J FAVES: Holy Holy will play Solbar, Maroochydore.

Plan your big weekend in music.

Dubarray brings good vibes back to Oz music scene

Electro/soul outfit Dubarray.

European and festival favourite Dubbarray is coming to the Coast.

Dual Living, Acreage Property with amazing views of Mt Ninderry!

47-49 Tinarra Close, Maroochy River 4561

House 4 3 2 $700,000+

** Open Sunday 11.00 - 11.30am ** Indulge yourself in a peaceful lifestyle on this beautiful acreage property, featuring truly spectacular views to Mount Ninderry.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!!! RIVER FRONT BARGAIN!!!! RARE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE A WATER FRONT PROPERTY!!!

20 Waterview Crescent, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 AUCTION

** Open Saturday 12-12.30pm ** Large, level 912m2 block with private access to the Maroochy River! Perfectly positioned, so central with quick access to the...

CHARACTER FILLED, SPLIT LEVEL HOME!! 4 BEDROOMS + OFFICE, HUGE 10&#39; CEILINGS!! LOW MAINTENANCE 701m2 BLOCK!!

26 Ringtail Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 2 Low to Mid...

** Open Saturday 11-11.30am ** Tucked privately at the end of a peaceful Cul-De-Sac, you will discover this fabulous home. Offering 4 good size bedrooms all with...

OVER 1 ACRE SMACK BANG IN THE MIDDLE OF BLI BLI - 2 DWELLINGS PLUS HUGE SHED. IT&#39;S VERY SIMPLE - IT HAS TO BE SOLD!!

53-55 Wharf Road, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 6 AUCTION

** Open Saturday 1.00-2.00pm ** Andrew Vockler of Ray White Bli Bli has found what he considers to be one of the best opportunities he has seen in 26 yrs. of...

LARGE ELEVATED BLOCK, CLOSE TO SHOPS WITH AN INGROUND POOL

8 Armour Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 1 1 $425,000 +

** Open Saturday 10-10.30am ** Ed Hackenberg of Ray White Bli Bli is excited to offer this very neat home in the centre of Bli Bli. An affordable home on a large...

Buderim Quality Home

26 Donna Place, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 Offers In The...

Builders home finished to that high quality standard. This lovely home flowing over two levels offers four spacious bedrooms, master with ensuite and opening to...

Sprawling Family Homeâ¦Dress Circle Acreage!

61-71 River Gum Drive, Diddillibah 4559

House 6 4 3 Contact Agent

This super-sized family home in Diddillibah's most desirable street offers expansive indoor and outdoor living on a 5568m2 block, with the added bonus of a second...

Sweeping Coastal Views &amp; Designer Living Without The Price Tag!

304 Mooloolaba Road, Buderim 4556

House 4 2 2 Auction On Site...

Must Be Sold, On Or Before Auction! It's no surprise that "Tophus", (meaning Sandstone in Latin), has been recently filmed by Best Houses Australia for its Build...

An Idyllic Acreage Lifestyle with Nothing To Do But Enjoy

20 Greenhaven Drive, Palmview 4553

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Your Family's Vision for the Future Starts Here, Straight out of an edition of Home Beautiful, 20 Greenhaven Drive is that private acreage oasis you have been...

It&#39;s That Lakefront Lifestyle You Have Always Dreamed Of

19 Wellman Crescent, Sippy Downs 4556

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Few houses enjoy such a privileged position, offering an infusion of relaxed style and sophistication, 19 Wellman Crescent is a rare lakefront property of palatial...

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

He's 30, never went to uni and earns $1m a year

Rove McManus (left) presents Grant Smith (centre) with one of the real estate industry's top awards. Grant's sale executive Jacqui Mullins is on the right.

The 30-year-old real estate agent earning a million dollars a year

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!