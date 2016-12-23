Christmas to float into view at Noosa Waters

FLOATING MARVEL: All the colour and spectacle of the Noosa Waters Christmas Flotilla is here again.

AHOY , there - it's that time of year again and the organisers of one of the Sunshine Coast's most celebrated nautical events are appealing for support for what they hope will be their best Christmas flotilla.

The Noosa Waters flotilla, which celebrates its 19th anniversary this year, will sail on Friday.

The event regularly has up to 100 brightly decorated watercraft joining in the festivities and vying for a place in the best-dressed- boat roll of honour.

Organisers hope to make this year's nautical parade one of the biggest and best, and will look to better the record turnout of 2010 when more than 100 tinsel-adorned boats of all shapes and sizes took part.

"Our fantastic waterways are some of the best in south-east Queensland and rival many in other parts of the world,” event convener Warren Burrows said.

"We want to encourage all boat-owning residents to light up their boats and participate, and, at the same time, provide a special Christmas treat to the thousands of spectators who annually flock to Noosa from all over the coast to watch,” Mr Burrows said.

Boats will assemble at the Saltwater Avenue/Masthead Quay bridge at 6.45pm, with the parade to start at 7pm.

As in previous years, Noosa Coast Guard boats will lead the parade after signalling the start with two blasts from their air horns.

Best vantage points to watch and photograph the brightly lit ensemble will be the two Saltwater Ave bridges, the footbridge linking Mermaid Quay with Seahorse Place, or at the many public parks dotted throughout Noosa Waters.

Noosa Community Radio 101.3 FM is a key promoter and will call the event as it happens and play Christmas carols from 6pm to 8pm.

For more details, visit www.noosawatersorg/ events.html, or phone Warren Burrows on 54730545 or 0418 191 505.