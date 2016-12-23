28°
Chucking down our new brew a winner

23rd Dec 2016 8:58 AM
OOD DROP: Chuck Hahn seeking feedback from locals about test sample brews (1)
OOD DROP: Chuck Hahn seeking feedback from locals about test sample brews (1) Contributed

MASTER brewer Dr Chuck Hahn returned to Eumundi's Imperial Hotel to receive positive feedback from locals about some his latest locally produced offerings.

Dr Hahn has developed quite a few exotic new drops for sampling which were given the thumbs up all round.

One of the favourites sampled on the night was an ale subtly infused with ginger grown at the local Templeton Ginger farm.

Lion has entered a new partnership with the Imperial Hotel to see the Eumundi bran brewed on site. Dr Hahn said the partnership would revive a much loved local craft beer for Queensland.

"We're excited to be partnering the Imperial Hotel and building a new brewery that will rekindle Eumundi in the place where the beer was first crafted in 1988,” he said.

"We're planning to have the brewery up and running in the New Year to offer a great range of flavoursome craft beers to locals and visitors to the area.”

