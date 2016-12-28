Cirque does it in waves

HANGING ONE?: Surfer Fred Branger gives Cirque de Soleil performer Olga Tutynina an introduction to the sport.

DO you reckon you could do this in your first session of surfing?

Cirque du Soleil performer Olga Tutynina looked a natural when she tried tandem surfing with Kings Beach expert Fred Branger at Noosa last week.

Fred and his wife Lily have built a reputation for their tandem surfing and were keen to exchange skills and knowledge with the Cirque du Soleil acrobats

Through a French friend in common, they arranged to give a small group of Cirque du Soleil performers a surfing lesson.

Fred said they had taken to surfing like ducks to water.

"It was only little waves but perfect conditions for their first day.

Being the great athletes they are, they all did really well,” he said.

Not only did they all manage to stand up, but some, such as Olga, even had a go at tandem surfing with Fred.

They did not even practise on land beforehand.

"The reason she was able to do that was she does a very similar act in Cirque du Soleil with a partner that rides a unicycle,” he said.

Fred and Lily and the acrobats discussed similarities

The Brangers hope to visit the Cirque du Soleil performers backstage to further compare and exchange skills. He is not averse to learning to ride a unicycle.

"I could just quit my job and join the circus,” he said.