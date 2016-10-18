Classic way to fight cancer

A GOOD CAUSE: Sue Bartlett and Sheree Bright are gearing up for a ride of a lifetime.

HOLD on to hope, dare to dream and when all else fails... go barrel racing!

The Hopes n Dreams Pink Lady Barrel Classic 2016 is the first in what will be a national annual event.

The team behind the idea is hoping that by 2020 all states will be involved.

The barrel classic raises funds for the Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA).

The event is open to riders over the age of 40 who have a passion for barrel racing.

Event co-ordinator Carina Stephens said she believes breast cancer can be beaten.

"It is just going to take money and science and those who dare to defeat it,” Ms Stephens said.

Each rider must raise a minimum of $250 to compete.

Local riders Sue Bartlett and Sheree Bright are entering this year's fundraiser.

"We barrel race nearly every weekend so when we saw this event coming up we decided to do it,” Ms Bartlett said.

"Sherrie has two family members going through breast cancer at the moment.”

Ms Bartlett has so far raised $160 of the $250 she needs.

"We run a big barrel racing club in Gympie so we are just reaching out to other barrel racers to put in a couple of dollars towards the cause,” she said.

"If we can raise more on top of that we will.”

You can donate to Breast Cancer Network Australia at https://hopesndreams pinkladybarrelclassic. go fundraise.com.au/cms/ home.

The Barrel Classic will be held on November 6 in Dalby Queensland.