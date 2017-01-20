33°
Climate change is our 'wildest fear'

Peter Gardiner | 20th Jan 2017 3:58 AM
WILD LIFE: An Australian stone curlew at Noosa's North Shore.
WILD LIFE: An Australian stone curlew at Noosa's North Shore. Nicholas Falconer

THAT all pervasive threat climate change is identified as the major threat to Noosa's ongoing biodiversity.

A report to Noosa Council said the shire's diverse range of species has "a high exposure and sensitivity to predicted impacts of climate change."

"This includes increased disturbance to or loss of natural ecosystems, flora and fauna due to increased storm surge and coastal erosion, more frequent and intense flooding and storm activity and higher mean temperatures and increased number of extremely hot days.

The report said the greater "intensity, spread and frequency of bush fires" was another danger to biodiversity while more frequent weeds disturbing ecosystems was another.

"Vulnerable communities may include rainforests, eucalypt forests, salt marshes, mangroves, wetlands, plant eating species (such as koalas), and species vulnerable to mass die-off in hot conditions (such as flying foxes)."

The report also notes vegetation clearing to make way for housing, infrastructure and agriculture are a major threat to biodiversity.

However this "has slowed considerably in recent decades due to local and state vegetation protection laws and land use controls."

"A total of 584 hectares of remnant vegetation has been cleared post 1997 (1% of the remnant vegetation extent)," the report said.

"Clearing of non-remnant woody vegetation (regrowth vegetation and scattered trees) still occurs and is the main contributor of land clearing in Noosa.

"These values provide landscape connectivity, potential threatened ecological communities once mature, potential habitat trees and some threatened species habitat.

"Results showed that biodiversity values of highest significance are associated with waterways - Noosa River, Kin Kin Creek, Sandy Creek, Cooroora Creek, Ringtail Creek and Six Mile Creek - protected reserves and the scattered pockets of remnant vegetation through the inland rural band of Noosa."

The four key conservation priorities are:

1. Protecting and enhancing local and regional biodiversity values;

2. Building resilience ecosystems that can adapt to changes and risks overtime;

3. Maintaining and enhancing connectivity across the landscape for flora and fauna; and

4. Council working together with conservation groups, government, research agencies and the wider community.

