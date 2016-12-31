32°
Cod releases give hope of species survival

30th Dec 2016 4:04 AM
NICE RELEASE: Trevor Carbery, Keely Thompson and Sarah Grimish releasing fingerlings into cool clear water high up on Elaman Creek in the Conondales
NICE RELEASE: Trevor Carbery, Keely Thompson and Sarah Grimish releasing fingerlings into cool clear water high up on Elaman Creek in the Conondales Contributed

THOUSANDS of Mary River cod fingerlings ranging in size from 35-60 millimetres have been released into waterways in the Mary River Catchment for conservation stocking in the past two months.

This marked the final breeding program for 2016 at the Gerry Cook Hatchery on Lake Macdonald, which mastered their breeding.

From Conondale in the south to the Munna Creek subcatchment in the north, landholders with suitable cod habitat on their property have assisted with the releases, helping the little cod pioneers to find suitable habitat where they can grow and thrive.

Most of the landholders involved have already worked with the Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee to improve the health of their stretch of the river or creek banks, and are delighted to be given an opportunity to restock the Mary River cod fingerlings.

While it is currently illegal to be in possession or to target Mary River cod in waterways within the Mary River Catchment, the principal aim of the breeding program is to restore cod populations to their former range, so that the species is no longer endangered.

About 30,000 fingerlings have also been released into specific impoundments in south-east Queensland, where recreational fishers are permitted to be in possession of one Mary River cod.

The Mary River Catchment Co-ordinating Committee appreciates the support for the 2016 breeding program provided by Seqwater, Unitywater, HQPlantations, the Noosa Biosphere Foundation, the Burnett Mary Regional Group and a significant number of donations from recreational fish stocking groups and members of the public.

For more information on the Mary River cod breeding program, visit the MRCCC's website at www.mrccc. org.au or call the Resource Centre in Gympie on 54824766.

