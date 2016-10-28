28°
College is Off Wall

28th Oct 2016
OFF THE WALL: St Teresa's dancers like to keep their performances nice and edgy.
OFF THE WALL: St Teresa's dancers like to keep their performances nice and edgy.

THE St Teresa's Catholic College is going Off the Wall tomorrow night with its arts spectacular starting 6.30pm.

This fantastic night highlights the arts and environment at the centre of the Noosa community, with student artists performing and displaying art.

Audiences will experience an 'arts landscape', as the college creatives launch their best and awarded work in dance, theatre, film and visual arts.

The three hour program opens with a "Best of” Launch, followed by an evening jam packed with entertainment and innovation.

There will be award-winning dance troupes performing in a lighting spectacular on the main-stage while an outdoor drama trail offers performances in the natural and urban landscape.

The St Teresa's Drama Ensemble were last year were awarded 'best in the Sunshine Coast' and only last week performed alongside the Queensland Theatre Company on their Brisbane stage. The visual arts gallery has photographic work also available for purchase for home collections.

A huge outdoor LED cinema screen will showcase the best of film/TV student work, with many of our films regognised as finalists in national events - including the Noosa International Film Festival and the Green Light Tafe Festival, plus the student film selected for national broadcast on Foxtel.

And explore the darkened media art space featuring work from emerging film-makers of all ages.

Meals and cheese platters will be available from the Gallery Cafe throughout the evening.

The evening begins at 6.30pm in the St Teresa's Pinbarren Performing Arts Centre.

Entry is free and the school welcomes members from the community to see the extraordinary talents of its students.

The event is happening at St Teresa's Catholic College, Sea Eagle Dve, Noosaville until 9.30pm.

