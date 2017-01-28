Come and help special surf lovers ride the waves

DISABLED Surfers Association Sunshine Coast is calling for volunteers to take to the water with them on Saturday, February 4 at Main Beach's first groyne.

This year will be the eleventh that a group of passionate volunteers has given people with a range of disabilities an opportunity to ride some waves and have a whole lot of fun. Disabled Surfers Association Sunshine Coast president Tim Byrne said having volunteered as part of the initiative for 13 years, he had seen first-hand the positive impact the experience had on participants.

"We have people who look forward to these events all year and focus heavily on their rehabilitation and adapting their regular physical activity to ensure they can get in the water and take part,” Byrne Byrne said.

"Once they are in the waves their smiles are infectious and they experience such a rush. They are really putting themselves out there and making the most of the opportunity.”

Two events have already been held at the end of last year in Caloundra and Maroochydore and the Noosa event is the last opportunity to get involved this summer. More than 100 volunteers attend each event, but the more volunteers that can assist, the more time surfers can spend in the water.

"Each surfer has a team leader assigned to them and then up to 15 volunteers to help negotiate the waves and keep them on the board,” Mr Byrne said.

Volunteers are asked to be there by 8.30am and do not need to register in advance. Go to www.disabledsurfers.org/

qld/sunshine-coast-

branch.